Independent School of Jakarta Named #1 British School in Jakarta and #22 in Asia

Pupils at ISJ take part in an outdoor "garden school" lesson with their teacher.

ISJ tops the Jakarta city ranking and places #22 across Asia in the 2026 British Schools Asia independent index of British curriculum schools.

In just a few years our team has built a school in Jakarta that wouldn't look out of place among the independent schools of Kent, and this ranking is the first independent proof of it.” — Eileen Fisher

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) has been ranked the #1 British curriculum school in Jakarta and #22 across Asia in the 2026 British Schools Asia rankings , an independent index of British international schools across the region.The rankings score every British curriculum school in Asia using a composite of tuition fees and independent reputation signals. ISJ is the highest-ranked British school in Jakarta . The Jakarta city ranking is published at https://britishschoolsasia.com/cities/jakarta/ and the full Asia index at https://britishschoolsasia.com/rankings/ A leading British education in Southeast AsiaISJ delivers the English National Curriculum from Pre-Nursery through to A-Levels, taught by 100% UK-qualified teachers recruited from leading British independent schools. The school operates a staff-to-pupil ratio of 1:9 and serves families representing more than 30 nationalities from its campus in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta.ISJ is part of The Schools Trust, a UK charity whose leadership team has built and led British international schools whose pupils have ranked first and second globally for A-Level and GCSE results across a network of more than 220 British international schools. The Trust's UK estate at Woolverstone Hall, an 87-acre property in Suffolk, England, hosts ISJ pupils each year for a residential immersion in British boarding school life."Being ranked the #1 British school in Jakarta and #22 in Asia is independent confirmation of what we set out to build," said Eileen Fisher, Head of ISJ. "Our pupils are taught by UK-qualified teachers, on the English National Curriculum, to the standards of a UK independent school. This ranking reflects the work of our staff and the families who chose us."A full British pathway from age 2 to 18ISJ provides a full British education pathway from age 2 through to A-Levels. The school's age range grows each academic year, with pupils progressing through Pre-Prep, Prep, and Senior School entirely within ISJ. Pupils joining Year 7 today will progress through GCSEs and A-Levels at the school.A purpose-built Senior Campus opens in 2028 in Pondok Indah, located 300 metres from the existing junior campus. The new campus will feature science laboratories, art studios, a theatre, and a full-size football pitch, providing dedicated facilities for GCSE and A-Level study.The current ISJ campus in Pondok Indah includes a 25-metre swimming pool, a full-size football pitch, a theatre, dedicated creative arts spaces, and a science laboratory. Annual tuition starts from USD 9,135."ISJ is delivering a genuine British education to families in Jakarta," said Darren Brown, Founder of The Schools Trust. "Being independently ranked #1 in Jakarta confirms what families at ISJ already know — this is a school built to the highest international standards."About The Independent School of JakartaThe Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) is a British international school in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, Indonesia. ISJ delivers the English National Curriculum from Pre-Nursery through to A-Levels, taught entirely by UK-qualified teachers. The school is part of The Schools Trust, a UK charity. ISJ is ranked the #1 British school in Jakarta and #22 in Asia in the 2026 British Schools Asia rankings. More information at https://isj.id

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