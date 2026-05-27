Gas Turbine Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis Through 2030 Worldwide

Global gas turbine market is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2030 driven by energy demand.

Rising power generation needs and cleaner energy adoption fuel global gas turbine market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The global gas turbine market is witnessing stable growth as countries worldwide continue investing in efficient power generation technologies and cleaner energy systems. According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global gas turbine market was valued at $18.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.The increasing demand for electricity, rapid industrialization, expansion of distributed power generation, and growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions are major factors driving the growth of the gas turbine market globally. In addition, technological advancements in turbine efficiency and the ongoing transition from coal-based power plants to cleaner gas-fired systems are creating new growth opportunities for industry participants.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07223 Overview of the Gas Turbine MarketA gas turbine is a combustion engine that converts fuel energy into mechanical energy and ultimately electrical energy. It works by compressing air, mixing it with fuel, and igniting the mixture at high temperatures. The resulting high-pressure gases spin turbine blades, generating mechanical energy that powers an electrical generator Gas turbines are widely used for power generation and industrial applications because they offer high efficiency, fast startup capabilities, lower emissions compared to coal-based systems, and operational flexibility.The gas turbine market plays a critical role in industries such as power generation, oil and gas, marine transportation, aerospace, manufacturing, and process plants. As energy demand continues rising globally, demand for efficient and reliable gas turbine systems is expected to increase steadily.Rising Demand for Power Generation Driving Market GrowthOne of the primary factors supporting the growth of the gas turbine market is the increasing global demand for electricity.Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, population growth, and rising digitalization are increasing electricity consumption across both developed and emerging economies. Governments and utility providers are investing heavily in modern power infrastructure to meet rising energy requirements while reducing environmental impact.Gas turbines are increasingly preferred for power generation due to their ability to provide reliable electricity with lower carbon emissions compared to traditional coal-fired power plants. Combined cycle gas turbine systems, in particular, are widely adopted because they offer high efficiency and reduced fuel consumption.The growing focus on energy security and stable power supply is expected to continue driving investments in gas turbine technologies during the forecast period.Transition Toward Cleaner Energy SourcesEnvironmental concerns and stricter emission regulations are significantly influencing the growth of the gas turbine market.Governments worldwide are implementing policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting cleaner energy generation technologies. Gas turbines are increasingly being adopted as an alternative to coal-fired systems because natural gas produces lower carbon dioxide emissions during combustion.The transition toward gas-based power generation is especially evident in countries seeking to balance energy reliability with environmental sustainability. Gas turbines provide an effective bridge technology that supports renewable energy integration while maintaining grid stability.As global decarbonization efforts accelerate, demand for advanced gas turbine systems with improved efficiency and lower emissions is expected to increase substantially.Expansion of Distributed Power GenerationThe growing trend of distributed power generation is creating strong opportunities within the gas turbine market.Distributed generation systems produce electricity close to the point of consumption, reducing transmission losses and improving energy reliability. Gas turbines are widely used in distributed energy systems because of their flexibility, quick response times, and scalability.Industries, commercial facilities, hospitals, airports, and data centers increasingly rely on distributed gas turbine systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply and operational continuity.The rise of decentralized energy systems and microgrids is expected to further strengthen the demand for gas turbines globally.Combined Cycle Technology Dominating the MarketBased on technology, the combined cycle segment accounted for the largest share of the gas turbine market in 2020.Combined cycle gas turbine systems use both gas and steam turbines to generate electricity more efficiently. Waste heat produced by the gas turbine is captured and used to generate steam, which powers an additional steam turbine for extra electricity production.This process significantly improves overall plant efficiency while reducing fuel consumption and operational costs. Combined cycle systems also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy output.The combined cycle segment dominated the global gas turbine market with more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 due to its superior efficiency and lower transmission and distribution losses.The increasing adoption of high-efficiency power generation technologies is expected to continue supporting growth in this segment.Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines Leading Market DemandBy design type, the heavy-duty segment accounted for the largest share of the gas turbine market in 2020.Heavy-duty gas turbines are widely used in large-scale power generation facilities and industrial operations due to their high power output, operational durability, and lower investment costs.These turbines are capable of handling continuous operations under demanding industrial conditions while delivering stable energy generation. Their lower pressure ratios and ability to generate high specific power make them highly suitable for utility-scale applications.The heavy-duty segment dominated the market with more than three-fifths of the global revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain strong demand throughout the forecast period.Aero-Derivative Turbines Gaining MomentumAlthough heavy-duty systems currently dominate the market, aero-derivative gas turbines are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.Aero-derivative turbines are derived from aircraft engine technologies and are valued for their lightweight design, operational flexibility, and fast startup capabilities.These turbines are increasingly used in marine applications, offshore platforms, emergency backup systems, and distributed energy projects.The growing demand for flexible and mobile power generation solutions is expected to drive adoption of aero-derivative gas turbines globally.Buy This Report (473 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gas-turbine-market/purchase-options Above 300 MW Capacity Segment DominatesOn the basis of rating capacity, the above 300 MW segment accounted for the largest share of the gas turbine market in 2020.Large-capacity gas turbines are primarily used in utility-scale power plants where high electricity generation capacity is required. The increasing replacement of coal-fired power stations with gas-based plants in countries such as the United States, China, and India is driving demand for high-capacity gas turbine systems.Governments and power companies are investing in large combined cycle facilities to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions from electricity generation.The above 300 MW segment dominated the market with more than half of the total revenue share in 2020 due to rising investments in modern gas-fired power infrastructure.Power Generation Segment Leads ApplicationsBy application, the power generation segment accounted for the largest share of the gas turbine market in 2020.Power utilities worldwide are increasingly adopting gas turbines to support growing electricity demand and achieve cleaner energy production targets. Gas turbines are widely used in base-load power plants, peaking plants, and combined cycle facilities.The growing retirement of aging coal-fired plants and increasing focus on cleaner electricity generation are driving adoption of gas turbine technologies in the power sector.Gas turbines also support renewable energy integration by providing backup power and grid balancing capabilities during fluctuations in solar and wind energy generation.The power generation segment led the global market with approximately 27.5% of total revenue share in 2020.Oil and Gas Industry Supporting Market ExpansionThe oil and gas sector is another important end user within the gas turbine market.Gas turbines are used extensively in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations for mechanical drive applications, pumping systems, compression, and electricity generation.Offshore drilling platforms and remote oil fields often rely on gas turbines because of their reliability and ability to operate in harsh environmental conditions.The continued expansion of oil and gas infrastructure projects worldwide is expected to support stable demand for industrial gas turbine systems.Aerospace and Marine Applications IncreasingThe aerospace and marine sectors are also contributing to the growth of the gas turbine market.In aerospace applications, gas turbines serve as the primary propulsion systems for commercial and military aircraft. Continuous innovation in aviation technologies and increasing air travel demand are supporting growth in this segment.Marine gas turbines are increasingly used in naval ships and commercial vessels because of their compact design, lightweight structure, and high power output.The aerospace segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments in aviation infrastructure and defense modernization programs.Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global MarketAsia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the gas turbine market in 2020, contributing approximately 44.5% of global revenue.The region’s rapid industrialization, population growth, urban expansion, and increasing electricity demand are major factors driving market growth. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in power generation infrastructure and cleaner energy systems.The rising focus on reducing environmental pollution and transitioning toward low-emission energy sources is also increasing adoption of gas-fired power plants across Asia-Pacific.The growing development of industrial facilities, manufacturing hubs, and urban infrastructure projects is expected to continue supporting strong market demand within the region.North America Expected to Witness Strong GrowthNorth America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The region is witnessing increasing investments in modern gas-fired power plants, renewable energy integration, and distributed power generation systems. The availability of natural gas resources and growing retirement of coal-based power plants are supporting market expansion.The United States, in particular, continues to invest in advanced turbine technologies and efficient combined cycle facilities to meet environmental standards and improve grid reliability.Market Challenges Hindering GrowthDespite positive growth prospects, the gas turbine market faces several challenges.One of the major restraints is the volatility in natural gas prices, which can affect operating costs and investment decisions for gas-fired power plants. Fluctuating fuel prices create uncertainty for utility providers and industrial users.In addition, the growing adoption of renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind power may impact long-term demand for traditional gas-based electricity generation systems.High initial investment costs associated with large-scale gas turbine installations may also limit adoption in certain regions.Impact of COVID-19 on the Gas Turbine MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the gas turbine market due to reduced industrial activities and lower energy demand during lockdown periods.Manufacturing shutdowns, disruptions in global supply chains, and reduced electricity consumption from commercial and industrial sectors affected gas turbine demand worldwide.According to industry data, global natural gas consumption declined significantly during 2020 due to reduced industrial operations and transportation activities.The oil and gas sector also witnessed lower investment activity during the pandemic, affecting demand for industrial gas turbine systems.However, as economies recover and industrial activities resume, the gas turbine market is expected to regain momentum gradually.Key Players Operating in the MarketLeading companies operating in the gas turbine market are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion to strengthen their competitive position.Major players profiled in the market include General Electric, Siemens, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Capstone Green Energy, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wärtsilä, and Caterpillar.These companies are investing in research and development to improve turbine efficiency, reduce emissions, and support cleaner energy generation technologies.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07223 Future Outlook of the Gas Turbine MarketThe future of the gas turbine market appears stable as global energy systems continue transitioning toward cleaner and more efficient technologies.Increasing electricity demand, rising investments in distributed energy systems, and the replacement of aging coal-fired power plants will continue driving market growth over the next decade.Technological advancements in turbine efficiency, digital monitoring systems, hydrogen-compatible turbines, and low-emission combustion technologies are expected to create new opportunities for market participants.As countries focus on balancing energy reliability with environmental sustainability, gas turbines are expected to remain a critical component of global power generation infrastructure through 2030 and beyond.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Gas Turbine MarketGas Turbine MRO MarketAero Derivative Gas Turbine MarketMulti Fuel Gas Turbines MarketGas Turbine Service MarketSteam Turbine MRO MarketRegenerative Turbine Pump MarketTurbine Control System MarketSteam Turbine MarketMicro Turbine MarketThermoelectric Generator MarketGenerator MarketTurbo Generator MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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