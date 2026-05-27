Fairfield County Painter Celebrates Earth Month with Eco-Conscious, Low-VOC Home Refresh Services

Woman-owned GREENHAUS Painting brings rare environmental credentials to the industry, urges Fairfield County homeowners to rethink what's going on their walls.

FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, as communities across the country mark Earth Month, one Fairfield County painting company is proving that a fresh coat of paint doesn't have to come at the planet's expense. Greenhaus Painting , a premium woman-owned residential painting company serving Westport, Greenwich, Darien, and surrounding communities, is drawing attention to its use of low-VOC (volatile organic compound), environmentally safe paint products - and the founder behind the mission has credentials most contractors can't match.Jessica Araujo, owner and founder of Greenhause Painting, said, “Most people don’t think about the air quality inside their home when they hire a painter,” said Araujo. “But paint fumes from high-VOC products can linger for weeks and affect your family’s health - especially children and pets. We made a conscious decision from day one to only use products that are safer for your home and for the environment. Earth Month is a great reminder of why that commitment matters.”VOCs are chemicals that evaporate at room temperature and are commonly found in traditional paints. Prolonged exposure has been linked to headaches, respiratory irritation, and other health concerns. Low-VOC paints significantly reduce these emissions without sacrificing finish quality or durability.GREENHAUS Painting's eco-conscious approach goes beyond product selection. The team is meticulous about preparation, cleanup, and minimizing waste on every project.The company, which has earned a 4.9-star rating across 100+ Google reviews, also offers a complimentary color consultation with every project - helping homeowners make confident, informed choices before a single brush stroke is applied.“We want homeowners to feel great about their decision long after we’ve packed up and left,” Araujo added. “That means doing beautiful work, yes - but also work that’s responsible.”With spring booking demand already rising across Fairfield County, Greenhaus is encouraging homeowners interested in eco-friendly interior or exterior painting services to schedule their free estimate early.

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