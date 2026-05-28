Pete Caster Announces Campaign for Kansas City Council District 1

Running for a better Kansas City The Caster Family Team Peter Piper

Lifelong Kansas City resident and small business owner Pete Caster enters the race focused on safe neighborhoods, responsible budgeting, and strong communities.

The current system isn’t working. Families and small business owners deserve safe neighborhoods, maintained streets, and leadership that treats taxpayer dollars with respect.” — Pete Caster

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifelong Kansas City resident, small business owner, and Northland advocate Pete Caster has officially announced his campaign for Kansas City Council District 1 . He is running on a platform centered on public safety, responsible budgeting, infrastructure improvements, and restoring accountability in local government. Caster grew up in the Northland, raised his three children alongside his wife, Heather, of 20 years, and has spent decades building both his family and career in the community he calls home. He is a member of Pleasant Valley Church and also runs his small business in the community. It’s this deep connection that now fuels his desire to represent his fellow Kansas Citians.Caster says his decision to run came from watching rising crime, worsening road conditions, increasing taxes, and growing frustration among residents who feel disconnected from city leadership.“I’ve watched crime and drug use increase while a lack of prosecution has started to normalize these behaviors in our community,” said Caster. “The current system isn’t working. Families and small business owners deserve safe neighborhoods, maintained streets, and leadership that treats taxpayer dollars with respect.”Caster also points to recent city budget discussions as evidence of significant waste in current spending practices.“If more than $50 million can be cut from the budget in just a few weeks, then there’s clearly room for better stewardship year-round,” Caster said. “Kansas City residents work hard for their money, and the city government should operate with the same level of responsibility.”As a long-distance runner, Pete knows the importance of hard work and endurance in the face of difficult circumstances. His training has taught him that change is possible through consistent effort, even in the face of adversity.Over the years, Pete has raced in events across the city with his special needs daughter, Piper, who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at 18 months old. Through those experiences, he has met fellow Kansas Citians who share his passion and love for the city.Pete plans to bring this same steadfast dedication to the people of Kansas City and work toward meaningful change through his seat on the City Council.Prior to his real estate career, Peter worked at Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway as a conductor and member of Local 1532. Peter attended Maple Woods Community College and ran cross country and track for UMKC.“I’m asking voters to give me the opportunity to represent the Northland and help move Kansas City in a better direction,” Caster said. “I believe with accountability, persistence, and community involvement, our city can be stronger for everyone.”The Kansas City municipal election will take place in April and June 2027.Learn more at: peteforkc.comFor media inquiries or campaign information, contact: info@peteforkc.com

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