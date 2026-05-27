Wilson Partners advises Tri Management on sale to andwis.

Philip Atkinson, Corporate Finance Director, Wilson Partners

Wilson Partners Corporate Finance has advised the shareholders of Tri Management Limited on its sale to andwis

This transaction marks another milestone in our growing portfolio of deals within the technical and compliance sector, where we continue to advise both buyers and sellers on strategic transactions.” — Philip Atkinson, Corporate Finance Director at Wilson Partners

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Partners Corporate Finance has advised the shareholders of Tri Management Limited on its sale to andwis, a leading provider of technical and compliance solutions for single and multi-site estates nationwide. The acquisition strengthens andwis’ growing Fire and Security offering and further enhances its technical capability within the fire safety and critical infrastructure sector.Tri Management specialises in the design, delivery and maintenance of high-end, complex fire systems supporting critical national infrastructure. Its portfolio includes solutions for government buildings, healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical sites. The transaction marks a further expansion of andwis’ Fire and Security portfolio following its recent acquisition of Senseco Systems Limited.Brendan McNulty, Managing Director of andwis Environmental & Safety, commented:“This acquisition complements our recent addition of Senseco Systems Limited and further strengthens our capabilities within the Fire & Security sector, enhancing both our technical offering and geographic density.Through strong cultural alignment, a focus on quality people, customer service, and excellent delivery, Tri Management reinforces our presence in the South East market.”John Flynn, Managing Director of Tri Management, commented:“Tri Management’s leadership team are excited to be joining the andwis Group, along with our fellow Fire and Security Group brands.We will grasp the opportunity to enhance our commitment to providing a strong customer-focused delivery, through best practice, continual improvement in all areas of our business, promoting a safe culture through our working activities and commitment to minimising our impacts on the environment, which we believe will provide a strong foundation for Group growth.”Upon joining andwis, Tri Management will work closely with fellow andwis Fire & Security brands including Senseco Systems Limited, Ace Fire and Security, Custom Intelligent Security, Wessex Fire & Security, HESIS, Businesswatch UK Fire and Security and Remote Monitoring Services (RMS).Wilson Partners Corporate Finance provided sell-side M&A lead advisory and tax advice to the shareholders of Tri Management throughout the transaction process.Philip Atkinson, Corporate Finance Director at Wilson Partners, commented:“Having acted for the shareholders over several years in preparation for an exit, it is particularly pleasing to see the culmination of that work as Tri Management becomes an integral part of the andwis Fire and Security Group.It has been a pleasure advising the shareholders and management team throughout the transaction, and we are excited to see the business continue to flourish as part of the wider group.This transaction marks another milestone in our growing portfolio of deals within the technical and compliance sector, where we continue to advise both buyers and sellers on strategic transactions.”John Flynn, Managing Director of Tri Management, added:“Wilson Partners has served as our accountants and business advisers for several years. Philip, Stefan and the Corporate Finance team provided exceptional guidance throughout the sales process, employing creative strategies to steer negotiations to a successful conclusion.Their first-rate support significantly increased our deal proceeds.”About Wilson Partners Corporate FinanceWilson Partners Corporate Finance is part of Wilson Partners, an integrated accounting, tax, audit and corporate finance firm supporting ambitious businesses, investors and private clients across the UK and internationally.Founded in 2008, the firm provides director-led advice across M&A, transaction services, valuation, fundraising, accounting, tax and strategic advisory, combining technical expertise with commercial insight to help clients make better financial decisions and achieve their long-term goals.Wilson Partners operates from multiple offices across the UK and South Africa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.