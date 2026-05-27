Influential Women Highlights Holly Crandell, CVT: Veterinary Technician and Founder of Flowery Ever After

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Veterinary Excellence, Compassionate Advocacy, and Creative Entrepreneurship Through Service, Resilience, and Emotional SupportCranberry Township, Pennsylvania — Holly Crandell, CVT, is a Certified Veterinary Technician with more than 25 years of experience delivering exceptional patient care, client education, and clinical leadership across both specialty and general veterinary practice settings. In addition to her accomplished veterinary career, Holly is also a Floral Design Specialist and Owner of Flowery Ever After, where she combines artistry, entrepreneurship, and compassion to create meaningful floral experiences for clients throughout the Pittsburgh region.Holly’s passion for animals began in childhood and remained a defining influence throughout her life. As a teenager, she also developed a deep fascination with human medicine and biology, interests that ultimately converged into a lifelong calling within veterinary medicine. The opportunity to combine her love for animals with the scientific and medical aspects of patient care became the driving force behind a career dedicated to healing, advocacy, education, and service.She earned her Associate’s Degree in Veterinary Technology from Lone Star College System, graduating first in her class with a 4.0 GPA, and numerous accolades and awards. Holly’s strong academic foundation, combined with her natural empathy and communication skills, helped establish her reputation as both a highly skilled technician and a compassionate mentor.Over the course of her career, Holly has worked across a broad range of veterinary disciplines, including surgery, anesthesia and pain management, emergency and critical care, oncology, small exotics, wildlife rehabilitation, and general practice. Her extensive experience has provided her with a uniquely comprehensive understanding of veterinary medicine and patient advocacy across diverse clinical settings.Holly is also a Certified Pet CPR & First Aid Instructor through Pet Emergency Education and holds advanced CPR certification through the American College of Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care. In addition, she earned FEMA certification in Animals in Disasters: Awareness & Preparedness, reflecting her commitment to emergency preparedness and animal safety.Education and mentorship remain especially important to Holly. As a former veterinary technology instructor, she is deeply passionate about hands-on learning, clinical education, and supporting the next generation of veterinary professionals. She particularly enjoys mentoring externs and new technicians while helping create supportive learning environments within veterinary settings.Known among colleagues as the dependable “go-to” person during challenging situations, Holly is widely respected for her attentive listening, calm presence, and unwavering compassion. For the past three years, she has also served as a Peer Support Volunteer with Not One More Vet (lifeboat.nomv.org), providing support, encouragement, and guidance to veterinary professionals facing burnout, emotional exhaustion, mental health struggles, and crises.Beyond veterinary medicine, Holly has cultivated a second career rooted in creativity and emotional expression through floral design. She has worked with silk florals for nearly three decades and officially launched Flowery Ever After on Etsy in 2017. What initially began as a creative outlet steadily evolved into a flourishing business specializing in wedding florals, home décor, and custom event arrangements for clients throughout the Pittsburgh area. Holly also offers shipping of her designs throughout the United States, via purchases made through her Etsy shop. She has recently expanded her business to include custom calligraphy and original watercolor florals, combining her artwork and faux floral designs for all-inclusive bridal packages.For Holly, floral design became more than an artistic pursuit — it also became an important source of emotional resilience and healing during significant health challenges in recent years. The ability to create from home allowed her to continue building her business while protecting both her physical and mental well-being during difficult periods of recovery and uncertainty.Holly attributes her success largely to perseverance and her willingness to continue moving forward despite adversity. She believes that mindset has given her the courage to navigate some of the most difficult moments of her life, including multiple serious and life-threatening health crises that deeply changed her perspective over the last several years.Those experiences taught Holly that even during difficult circumstances, she could still contribute positively to the lives of others while continuing to create opportunities for growth and success for herself. She considers determination one of her greatest strengths and believes the hardships she has faced have ultimately shown her that she is capable of surviving and overcoming virtually anything.The challenges she has experienced have also helped her approach obstacles with greater perspective and emotional awareness. Holly believes every problem has a solution, and she strives to evaluate situations calmly and thoughtfully rather than becoming overwhelmed by fear or uncertainty.Faith has also played a major role in her personal and professional journey. Holly believes that learning how to care for herself, recognizing her own efforts, and releasing outcomes she cannot fully control has helped her remain grounded during difficult moments while continuing to move forward with purpose and hope.Much of the career guidance Holly values most came through observing successful individuals rather than through one singular piece of advice. Throughout her life and career, she has intentionally studied how others achieve success and incorporated positive habits, behaviors, and strategies into her own leadership and business philosophy.Holly strongly encourages young women entering veterinary medicine, entrepreneurship, or creative industries to remain persistent and never give up on work they truly love. She believes passion reflects a person’s deeper purpose and that long-term success becomes possible when individuals continue pursuing their goals despite setbacks, slow progress, or self-doubt.She also encourages aspiring professionals to seek mentorship, ask questions freely, and learn by observing experienced individuals around them. Holly firmly believes there are no “dumb questions” and considers curiosity and openness to learning essential components of growth and success.According to Holly, both the floral design and veterinary industries currently face significant challenges. Within floral design, she points to inconsistent sales, rising competition, and economic pressures that often limit discretionary spending on décor and event services.Within veterinary medicine, she believes the challenges are even more serious and urgent. Holly highlights long working hours, emotionally exhausting environments, workplace toxicity, cyberbullying, low wages, understaffing, undefined paraprofessional roles, and a growing mental health crisis affecting veterinary professionals nationwide. She is passionate about advocating for title protection and the enforcement of scope-of-practice laws for Credentialed Veterinary Technicians in order to elevate the profession and alleviate some of the job role ambiguity.She is particularly concerned about the profession’s high suicide rates and the increasing number of highly talented veterinary professionals leaving the field entirely due to burnout and emotional strain. Holly believes greater public awareness, compassion, and advocacy are critical to improving conditions within the profession and supporting long-term positive change.At the center of Holly’s personal and professional life are the values of compassion, empathy, understanding, and emotional presence. She believes helping others feel truly seen, heard, and understood can profoundly impact their ability to move forward through difficult experiences.Whether supporting veterinary colleagues, caring for animals, helping grieving pet owners, or creating meaningful floral arrangements, Holly strives to provide comfort, encouragement, and hope in every interaction. Those who know her often describe her as a compassionate supporter and unwavering “cheerleader” for the people and animals she serves.Looking toward the future, Holly hopes to expand Flowery Ever After into a brick-and-mortar floral studio that serves as both a creative and community-centered space for bridal showers, birthday celebrations, floral retail, and custom design experiences. Through that vision, she hopes to continue blending artistry, compassion, entrepreneurship, and heart-centered service into meaningful work that positively impacts the lives of others.Learn More about Holly Crandell, CVT:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/holly-crandell , through her website, https://floweryeverafter.com/ , or her Etsy shop, floweryeverafter.etsy.com.**If you are a veterinary professional struggling with stress, burnout, or other mental health challenges, please reach out to lifeboat.nomv.org. We are an anonymous, asynchronous chat service moderated by veterinary professional volunteers trained in peer support. You are not alone.**Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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