NETRIS Pharma Secures €7.25 Million in Horizon Europe Funding to Advance Phase 2b Clinical Trial in Head and Neck Cancer

We are delighted to receive this Horizon Europe grant, which is a further validation of both our scientific approach and our development strategy in head and neck cancer” — Patrick Mehlen, CEO and Co-founder NETRIS Pharma

LYON FRANCE AND GENEVA , SWITZERLAND, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NETRIS Pharma, a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the netrin-1 / epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) axis, today announced that it has secured €7.25 million in funding under the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme to conduct a Phase 2b randomized clinical trial of NP137 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The trial will be led by Principal Investigator Dr. Jérôme Fayette, MD, PhD, a medical oncologist at Centre Léon Bérard (Lyon, France), and conducted in partnership with GORTEC (Groupe Oncologie Radiothérapie Tête Et Cou), the leading French cooperative oncology group in HNSCC led by Professor Jean Bourhis and TTCC group, the Spanish group for the treatment of head and neck tumors, chaired by Dr. Ricard Mesia.“Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma remains a disease with significant unmet need, particularly with a large portion of patients relapsing under immunotherapy. The scientific rationale for targeting netrin-1 in HNSCC to alleviate resistance to immunotherapy and thus extend the survival of patients is compelling,and the clinical outcomes from the Phase2 ImmunoNET study confirms the potential of NP137 to deliver meaningful clinical benefit for our patients,” said Dr. Jérôme Fayette, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator and Medical Oncologist at Centre Léon Bérard.Patrick Mehlen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of NETRIS Pharma, said: “We are delighted to receive this Horizon Europe grant, which is a further validation of both our scientific approach and our development strategy in head and neck cancer. NP137 is the only clinical-stage anti-netrin1 therapy, and HNSCC is a key indications given the resistance to current treatment. Conducting this Phase 2b study in partnership with GORTEC, the most experienced cooperative group in this field, and under the leadership of Dr. Fayette, provides the ideal framework to generate the high-quality clinical evidence needed to advance NP137 toward regulatory discussions. This funding reinforces our commitment to bringing truly differentiated therapies to patients with limited options.”“GORTEC is proud to partner with NETRIS Pharma on this innovative Phase 2b programme. Head and neck cancer is a field where new mechanistic approaches are urgently needed. The netrin-1 / EMT axis represents a clinically actionable target, and we look forward to generating robust data in the context of this well-designed Horizon Europe-funded trial,” said Professor Jean Bourhis, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of GORTEC.The Horizon Europe programme is the European Union’s key funding mechanism for research and innovation. « Following the positive outcome of the immunonet study, this funding reflects the high value of NP137 in oncology », said Christophe Guichard, Chief Financial Officer of NETRIS Pharma. The funding will support the design, conduct and analysis of the Phase 2b randomized trial in HNSCC, building on the clinical evidence supporting the role of netrin-1 in driving treatment resistance in this indication. The project will be conducted through a consortium led by NETRIS Pharma with GORTEC, Grupo Español de Tratamiento de Tumores de Cabeza y Cuello - TTCC and Université Libre de Bruxelles.About the Phase 2b HNSCC TrialThe Phase 2b trial is a randomized, multi-center study evaluating NP137 in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The study will be conducted across multiple centers in France and Spain under the sponsorship of GORTEC, with Dr. Jérôme Fayette of Centre Léon Bérard serving as Principal Investigator. The trial design will incorporate translational endpoints aimed at further characterizing the role of netrin-1 and its receptors as predictive biomarkers of response to NP137, consistent with NETRIS Pharma’s precision oncology development strategy.Full details of the trial design, including patient population, primary and secondary endpoints, and treatment schedule, will be disclosed at the time of trial initiation.About GORTECGORTEC (Groupe Oncologie Radiothérapie Tête Et Cou) is the leading French cooperative oncology group dedicated to the clinical development of innovative treatments for head and neck cancers. GORTEC has conducted numerous landmark clinical trials in HNSCC and is widely recognized as one of the most prolific and scientifically rigorous cooperative groups in this field in Europe. The group is led by Professor Jean Bourhis, a world-leading expert in head and neck oncology and radiation oncology.About Horizon EuropeHorizon Europe is the European Union’s flagship research and innovation programme, with a budget of €95.5 billion for the period 2021–2027. It aims to strengthen the EU’s scientific and technological base and boost its innovation capacity. Funding from Horizon Europe is highly competitive and awarded on the basis of scientific excellence and societal impact.About NP137NP137 is NETRIS Pharma’s lead investigational asset, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that blocks netrin-1, a developmental secreted protein re-expressed by cancer cells as a survival mechanism. By targeting netrin-1, NP137 is designed to block epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), a process implicated in tumor progression, metastasis, and resistance to chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. NP137 is currently in clinical development across multiple solid tumor indications including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).About NETRIS PharmaNETRIS Pharma (www. netrispharma .com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies targeting the netrin1 / dependence receptor axis to overcome cancer treatment resistance. The company was co-founded by scientists who pioneered the biology of netrin1 and dependence receptors. Its lead programme NP137 is currently in clinical development across multiple solid tumor indications including pancreatic cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.For further information, please contact:NETRIS PharmaChristophe Guichard CFO and IRchristopheguichard@netrispharma.comForward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and projections. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of regulatory interactions, the results of future clinical trials, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

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