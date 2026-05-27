PixZent Opens European Operations, Co-Founded by Advertising Legend David Subhash

David Subhash : Co Founder and President, PixZent Europe Santhosh George Wilson, CEO, PixZent Technologies Dibu M Baby, Managing Director, PixZent Technologies

PixZent Europe opens in Paris, giving agencies a global alternative for creative, marketing, and tech services—without the overhead of building in-house.

What we offer is transformative: the creative depth and the technical capability— all delivered at a level of efficiency that adds to what is possible for a local agency to offer its clients!” — David Subhash, Co-Founder & President – Europe, PixZent

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixZent Technologies, a fast-growing AI-powered digital marketing and technology company, today announced the formal launch of its European operations, headquartered in Paris. The expansion is co-founded and led by David Subhash — a Paris-based advertising and digital strategy veteran with over 43 years of experience, formerly Founder, CEO, and Creative Director of INCREA — who joins PixZent as Co-Founder and President, Europe.PixZent delivers its full suite of services — spanning creative production, content marketing, performance advertising, AI-driven web development, and business automation — from its delivery centre in India, combining world-class talent with a cost structure that simply cannot be replicated locally. For European businesses, this translates into access to an always-on, deeply skilled digital team at a fraction of what it would take to resource equivalent capabilities in-market.With an established client base spanning the United States, the Middle East, and India, PixZent brings to Europe not just a service offering, but a proven track record of delivering measurable digital growth across diverse and demanding markets.It is a model that speaks directly to the realities facing small and medium-sized brands and independent agencies across Europe today — where the ambition to grow digitally often runs ahead of what budgets allow.“I have spent over four decades in this industry — in agencies, in boardrooms, and alongside some of the most demanding brands in Europe. I know intimately what it costs to build and sustain a full-service creative and marketing operation here. What PixZent offers is genuinely transformative: the creative depth, the technical capability, the strategic thinking — all delivered at a level of efficiency that changes what is possible for a local agency or a growing brand. For the independent agency that wants to offer more to its clients, or the SME that has always deserved better, PixZent is the partner that makes it real.”— David Subhash, Co-Founder & President – Europe, PixZentSanthosh George Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder of PixZent, underlined the importance of David’s role in shaping the European proposition: “David understands the European market in a way that can only come from living and building within it for decades. His co-founding of PixZent Europe is not just a signal of credibility — it is the reason our model will work here. He knows the gap that exists, and he knows we can close it.”“The businesses we work with don’t want to compromise — on quality, on speed, or on outcomes. What PixZent gives them is the ability to stop doing exactly that. Our delivery model, rooted in India’s deep talent pool and accelerated by AI, means that access to a world-class digital team is no longer a question of geography or budget. We built this to level the playing field — and Europe, with David leading the way, is exactly where that story needs to be told.”— Dibu M Baby, Co-Founder & Managing Director, PixZentSERVICESPixZent offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered digital capabilities, delivered globally from India:Digital Marketing & Technology:AI-Driven Web Development & Automation PlatformsComprehensive SEO / AEO / GEO ServicesSmart Content & AI Image GenerationCRM Integration & Business Process AutomationE-Commerce Marketplace Management (Amazon & Noon)Social Media Management & Influencer Campaign StrategyAI-Powered Performance Marketing & Paid AdvertisingAI Review Response & Customer Reputation ManagementSmart Analytics & Insights for Data-Driven MarketingContent Marketing ServicesEmail & Marketing Automation ServicesAI Voice Automation & Chatbot IntegrationCreative Design & Development:UI/UX Design & Digital Experience — user research, wireframing, prototyping, and interface design for web & mobileGraphic Design & Brand Identity — logos, brand guidelines, packaging, print, marketing collateral & visual storytelling2D/3D Design & Motion — illustration, 3D modelling, product visualisation, motion graphics & animationAbout PixZent Technologies:PixZent Technologies is an AI-powered digital marketing and technology company delivering world-class creative, marketing, and technology services from India to businesses globally. Serving local agencies, SMEs, and growing brands, PixZent combines deep talent, advanced AI capabilities, and a globally efficient delivery model to help clients achieve more — without the constraints of traditional resourcing. PixZent’s European operations are co-founded and headquartered in Paris, France under David Subhash

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