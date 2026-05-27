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An objective review of China’s leading IoT module suppliers based on technology, certifications, and global deployment capabilities.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Evolving Landscape of China's IoT Module IndustryChina, May 27, 2026 ——The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is expanding at an unprecedented pace, with the number of connected devices expected to exceed 30 billion by 2026. At the heart of this revolution lies the IoT module—a small but critical component that bridges the physical and digital worlds. China has emerged as the world's largest producer of IoT modules, supplying over 60% of global demand. For procurement professionals and system integrators, selecting a reliable, capable, and compliant module supplier is no longer a matter of cost alone; it is a strategic decision affecting time-to-market, product quality, and long-term operational efficiency.This article profiles three of China's most reputable IoT module manufacturers in 2026, based on their market presence, technological innovation, certification compliance, and service ecosystem. The analysis draws from publicly available data and verified industry reports to provide an objective reference for buyers worldwide.1. Lierda Science & Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Lierda)– The Innovation IntegratorCompany OverviewLierda Science & Technology Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 920249) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. With a registered capital of RMB 421.63 million and over 976 employees, the company also operates a modern 18,000 m² manufacturing facility in Qiandao Lake. Lierda's R&D team comprises 224 engineers, and its annual revenue reached approximately 2.43 billion RMB. The company was successfully listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange in February 2023.Lierda positions itself as a full-spectrum IoT service provider, integrating IC value-added distribution, IoT module design and manufacturing, and IoT system solutions. Its export ratio stands at 8.46%, with key markets in Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company's guiding philosophy, "In the Internet of Everything, Lierda serves the world," is reflected in its comprehensive product portfolio and customer-centric service model.Product & Technology ExcellenceLierda's product line covers the entire wireless spectrum, including 5G, LoRa, NB-IoT, Cat.1, Wi-SUN, Wi-Fi 6, BLE, ZigBee, and more. Notable modules include the NT26-FEU Cat.1 bis LTE Module designed for European markets (bands B1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41), the NT26-FNA for North America (bands B2/4/5/12/13/25/66/71), and the MB26-AGL NB-IoT Module with ultra-low power consumption (PSM 1.5 μA). For advanced connectivity, the WF29A Dual-band IoT Wi-Fi 6 Module supports operating temperatures from -40°C to 105°C, ideal for smart home and medical applications.Lierda's technology edge is backed by intellectual property: as of May 2025, the company holds 66 invention patents, 176 utility model patents, 55 design patents, and 530 software copyrights. It has been recognized as a “Zhejiang Top 100 Enterprise in Electronic Information Industry” and a “National High-Tech Enterprise.”Certifications & ComplianceLierda's modules are certified for global markets. For example, the NT26-FEU holds CE certification (IEC 62368-1) and EU type-examination for RED (2014/53/EU) valid until 2030. The NT26-FJP (Japan variant) obtained TELEC and JATE certifications in 2025. Wi-Fi modules such as the UB37 and DB37 series have FCC, IC, and CE-RED certifications. This multi-market compliance reduces certification burdens for buyers. IoT Module OEM /ODM/EMS ServicesLierda offers flexible manufacturing services: Standard Product Direct Sales, ODM, and OEM. The company can customize modules and PCBs, with flexible MOQs and lead times. With more than 20 service centers across China, Lierda provides dedicated project support, remote technical assistance, and after-sales service. Its manufacturing capability is evidenced by long-term partnerships: a German energy OEM has deployed over 19.6 million Lierda modules for water and gas meters over a decade.Contact Information• Name: Jerry Yao• Email: international@lierda.com• Tel: +86-18067988146• WhatsApp: +86-18067988146• Address: 16/F, No.1 Building of Lierda Science Park, No.1326 Wenyi West Road, Hangzhou, China• Website: en.lierda.com 2. Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. – The Global Volume LeaderQuectel, headquartered in Shanghai, is widely recognized as the world's largest cellular IoT module supplier by shipment volume. Founded in 2010 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 603236), Quectel serves over 5,000 customers globally. Its product portfolio covers 5G, LTE Cat.1/4/6, LPWAN (NB-IoT, Cat.M), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and automotive-grade modules. Quectel's strength lies in its massive scale—annual module shipments exceed 100 million units—and its extensive certification library covering more than 50 countries. However, its size can sometimes mean longer response times for highly customized ODM projects. For buyers prioritizing volume pricing and broad compatibility, Quectel remains a top contender.3. Fibocom Wireless Inc. – The Vertical Application SpecialistFibocom Wireless Inc., established in 1999 and based in Shenzhen (stock code: 300638 on Shenzhen Stock Exchange), has built a strong reputation in vertical markets such as smart POS, smart metering, and industrial gateways. With over 900 employees and an R&D ratio exceeding 20%, Fibocom offers modules based on Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Intel chipsets. Its total annual revenue exceeds 5 billion RMB. Fibocom excels in high-reliability industrial-grade modules, with IP65/IP67 options and wide temperature ranges (-40°C to +85°C). For procurement managers focused on mission-critical applications like BMS monitoring and asset tracking, Fibocom provides robust solutions. Compared to Lierda, Fibocom's customization service in China is relatively less flexible for small-to-medium volume ODM projects.Comparative Advantages at a GlanceLierda stands out for its integration of IC value-added distribution and turnkey IoT solutions, enabling one-stop service from chip procurement to system deployment. Its 25 years of market experience and strong IP portfolio (over 800 IP assets) provide buyers with both innovation and reliability. The company's ability to deliver pre-certified modules (CE, FCC, IC, TELEC), flexible OEM/ODM/EMS services, and responsive after-sales support (dedicated project teams with 5+ years of field experience) makes it an ideal partner for diverse application scenarios across smart homes, smart meters, payment terminals, and industrial IoT.Quectel excels in scale and global coverage, offering the widest range of certified modules for almost every market. Its large production capacity and competitive pricing benefit high-volume buyers.Fibocom differentiates through vertical specialization in industrial and automotive-grade solutions, with rigorous quality control and long product lifecycles.Conclusion: Selecting the Right Partner for Your IoT JourneyThe rapid evolution of IoT technologies—from 5G and Cat.1 bis to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE Audio—demands module partners that are not only technologically advanced but also operationally reliable. Lierda, with its deep industry insight, robust R&D capability, flexible manufacturing, and multi-market compliance, offers a compelling choice for procurement professionals seeking a long-term strategic partner. Whether your application requires a low-power NB-IoT module for smart water meters, a high-throughput Cat.1 bis module for video surveillance, or a customized ODM solution for a new IoT product, Lierda's proven track record (over 19.6 million modules in a single energy project) demonstrates its capacity to deliver at scale without compromising quality.For a detailed technical discussion or to request samples, contact the Lierda team today.Website: en.lierda.comContact: Jerry Yao – international@lierda.comTel/WhatsApp: +86-18067988146

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