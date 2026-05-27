Exclusive Report by AMR on Formalin Market Size and Share, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2030
The global formalin market is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global formalin industry was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $11.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Formalin Market by Percentage (1.0%-20.0%, 20.0%-40.0%, and 40.0% - 60.0) and Application (Automotive, Drugs, Dyes, Fertilizer, Antiseptic Perfume, Rubber chemicals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."
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Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Rise in the usage of adhesives and increase in application of formalin drive the growth of the global formalin market. On the other hand, government regulations on usage and manufacturing of formalin impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for formalin from the agricultural industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Key players in the industry-
3M
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Celanese Corporation
DuPont
Balaji
Formalin Private Limited
Dynea AS
Huntsman International LLC
Merck KGaA
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
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Based on percentage, the 1.0%-20.0% segment accounted for around more than two-fifths of the global formalin market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The demand for 1.0%-20.0% based formalin percentages is driven by the factor that it is cost-effective and a well-tolerated solution for the drugs in the fertilizer industry. The 20.0%-40.0% segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.
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The fertilizer segment to maintain the dominant share-
Based on application, the fertilizer segment held more than two-fifths of the global formalin market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is due to increased food consumption around the world, which necessitates the use of more fertilizers. The antiseptic perfume segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2030. The demand for formalin in Asia-pacific is mainly driven by China, India, and the ASEAN countries, which are experiencing substantial rise in incorporating several applications that call for formalin in their composition.
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Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major share in 2020-
Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than half of the global formalin market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. Rise in demand for formalin in dyes, antiseptic, and drugs drives the market growth in the region.
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David Correa
Allied Market Research
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