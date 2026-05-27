Francesca Albanese Special Guest at WMF 2026: International Law, Human Rights and Global Responsibility

Francesca Albanese at WMF2026

The jurist and United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories since 1967 on the Mainstage of WMF in Italy

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Francesca Albanese, jurist, expert in international law and United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories since 1967, will be a special guest at WMF – We Make Future 2026, the International Fair and Festival on Innovation: AI, Tech & Digital, taking place from June 24 to 26 at BolognaFiere.On the event’s Mainstage , Albanese will share her perspective on the role of international law, justice and global responsibility at a time marked by geopolitical crises, conflicts, inequalities and profound technological transformations.The first Italian woman to hold the mandate of UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories since 1967, Francesca Albanese serves as an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor, document and report on human rights conditions in the territories under her mandate. Her work combines legal analysis, research and dialogue with international institutions, governments, local communities, civil society and academia. The recent temporary suspension of sanctions imposed against her in the United States has reignited debate around freedom of expression and the independence of UN experts.Albanese’s participation is part of a broader program that each year brings to WMF representatives from institutions, companies, universities, research centers, international organizations and civil society, fostering discussion on innovation, rights, social transformation and global scenarios. Following the more than 73,000 attendees from 90 countries recorded in 2025, WMF expects this year over 700 exhibitors and sponsors, more than 1,000 speakers and thousands of stakeholders from the international innovation ecosystem.“Hosting Francesca Albanese at WMF means opening a space for discussion on issues that shape both our present and our future: law, international responsibility, the protection of civil rights and human dignity,” said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF. “WMF was created to foster dialogue among different skills, sensitivities and perspectives, even when the topics are complex. We believe innovation must be accompanied by culture, awareness and responsibility, because building the future also means questioning which rights we choose to protect.”Over the past few years, Francesca Albanese’s work has taken on a central role in the international debate on human rights, civilian protection and the application of international law. Her reports and interventions have contributed to shaping public discussion on the responsibilities of the international community in the face of global crises and violations of fundamental rights.Her participation at WMF 2026 will therefore offer the event’s international audience an opportunity for reflection and deeper understanding on issues that intertwine law, geopolitics, institutions and society, within an open space for dialogue among different perspectives and sensitivities.From Around the World to Bologna: Over 1,000 Speakers for WMF 2026Francesca Albanese’s participation is part of the broader international lineup of WMF – We Make Future 2026, which will bring to Italy more than 1,000 speakers from over 90 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.Experts, researchers, institutional representatives, Big Tech companies, businesses, media organizations, international organizations and civil society representatives will discuss AI, robotics, technological governance, business, new economies, rights, information, culture and social impact, offering a cross-disciplinary perspective on the transformations reshaping our shared global future.Among the voices already announced are Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli, Marco Pavone (NVIDIA), Corey Ching (OpenAI), Daniele Pucci (Generative Bionics), Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, Enrico Mentana, Cecilia Sala and Mathew Knowles, entrepreneur and international strategist behind the development of global artists and brands such as Beyoncé, Destiny's Child and Solange. The full list of speakers is available on the official WMF website.WMF – We Make Future 2026 is conceived, organized and produced by Search On Media Group.The event is held under the patronage of the European Commission and the Municipality of Bologna, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA – Italian Trade Agency and the Emilia-Romagna Region. In partnership with Visit Emilia-Romagna. In collaboration with BolognaFiere, CINECA and European Space Agency. Main Sponsors of the 2026 edition are Philip Morris International, Dell Technologies and Intel.

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