Changzhou Huanyu Tent & House Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Delivering High-Performance Fabric Structures for Modern Sports Facilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu, China, May 27, 2026——As global demand for flexible, rapidly deployable sports facilities surges, Chinese manufacturers are at the forefront of delivering modular sports halls, PVC sports tents, and large-span aluminum frame structures. This article evaluates three leading suppliers known for their innovation, production capacity, and reliable delivery.The Rise of Modular Sports Tents in 2026The global sports tent market is expanding rapidly, driven by the need for cost-effective, temporary or semi-permanent venues for padel, tennis, basketball, and swimming events. China's tent manufacturers have responded with advanced aluminum alloy frames and high-strength PVC fabrics, enabling spans up to 60 meters and service lives of 8–10 years. Below we profile three reputable companies that exemplify quality, reliability, and technological advancement.1. Changzhou Huanyu Tent & House Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (HUANYU TENT)Company Profile: Founded in 2017, HUANYU TENT is a specialized enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales, and rental of modular aluminum alloy structures. Headquartered in Changzhou, Jiangsu, the company operates from a 5,000-square-meter factory with a team of 33 employees and 5 R&D engineers. Their annual output exceeds 5 million square meters of tent products, exported to over 130 countries.Product & Technology Edge: HUANYU TENT's product range includes PVC sports tents, padel court tents, basketball court tents, tennis hall tents, and large-span modular sports halls. Key technical highlights:· Frame Material: Hard-pressed Aluminum Alloy T6061/T6, known for high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance.· PVC Fabric: 850g/sqm white PVC with UV protection, waterproofing, and fire-retardant properties (compliant with EN 14115:2002).· Span & Height: Available widths from 10m to 60m, sidewall heights up to 8m, and unlimited length – fully customizable.· Certifications: CE certificate (MICEZ-20161008-GPSD, valid until 2028) and SGS approved (QIP-ASR244930).Production & Delivery Strength:· Monthly capacity: 50,000 units.· Lead time: 7–45 days depending on customization.· MOQ: Flexible from 1 unit; supports OEM/ODM.· Quality control: Pre-shipment structural safety tests, material performance tests, and pre-installation trial assemblies.· Payment: 50% deposit, 50% balance before shipment.Global Footprint & Service: Main markets include Southeast Asia, Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Africa. After-sales covers remote support, installation guidance, and localized installation support. Representative projects: a 22.25×41.75m padel tent in Portugal (service life 3–8 years) and a 22+12 unit project in Greece (5–8 years duration).Contact HUANYU TENT:· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 18018250759· Email: ada@hytents.com· Website: www.hytents.com · Address: No. 200 YangtangGou, Wuyang Village, Lijia Town, Wujin District, Changzhou, Jiangsu, China.2. Shanghai Expo Tent Co., Ltd.Company Profile: Building on extensive experience from large-scale international events, Shanghai Expo Tent specializes in high-capacity temporary structures for exhibitions and sports. Their flagship products include large-span clearspan tents and dome tents used for stadiums and event venues.Comparison Advantage: Shanghai Expo Tent is recognized for its robust structural engineering and ability to handle ultra-large spans (over 60m) for marathon events or multi-court complexes. Their portfolio includes projects for world expos and major sporting events, demonstrating proven project management and logistical capabilities. However, compared to HUANYU TENT, their customization flexibility for smaller-scale sports tents (like single padel courts) is more limited, and lead times may extend beyond 45 days for heavily customized orders. Expo Tent's strength lies in standardization and volume production for repeat configurations.Certifications: ISO 9001 certified, with local fire safety compliance for Chinese markets.3. Shenzhen Yitai Tent Technology Co., Ltd.Company Profile: Founded in 2014, Yitai Tent focuses on cost-effective modular tents for basketball, badminton, and swimming pool enclosures. They have a factory in Guangdong province with 20,000 square meters of production space and an annual capacity of 3 million square meters.Comparison Advantage: Yitai Tent excels in rapid turnaround for standard-sized sports tents (10–25m span) and offers competitive pricing for mid-range budgets. Their logistics network covers Southeast Asia and the Middle East with FOB/CIF terms. The company maintains a raw material inventory for popular sizes, enabling lead times as short as 7 days for standard orders. However, for projects requiring advanced certifications (CE, SGS) or high-torque aluminum frames, HUANYU TENT holds a clear edge in compliance and material grades. Yitai's after-sales support is primarily remote, without on-site installation teams for overseas projects.Supply Chain Stability and Risk ManagementAll three manufacturers employ strategies to ensure stable delivery: HUANYU TENT uses structural optimization and high-strength materials to mitigate wind load risks; Shanghai Expo Tent leverages long-term supplier relationships for raw material security; Yitai Tent maintains buffer inventory for common components. Payment terms across the industry typically follow a 50/50 split, with pre-shipment testing to verify quality.Conclusion: Selecting the Right Partner for 2026For international buyers seeking a balance of innovation, certification, and customization, HUANYU TENT stands out with its CE/SGS certifications, 50,000-unit monthly capacity, and project references in Europe. Shanghai Expo Tent is the go-to for mega-scale projects, while Yitai Tent offers affordability for standard needs. Evaluating production capacity, certification scope, and after-sales support remains critical when sourcing indoor sports tents in 2026.For more detailed technical specifications and case studies, contact the HUANYU TENT team directly via the information above.

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