The Sisterhood Sleuths Podcast Invites Listeners into a World of Secrets, Curiosity, and Hidden Truths

Sisterhood Sleuths Podcast

A cinematic mystery podcast where curiosity becomes power, secrets hide in plain sight, and listeners learn to question everything.

Secrets are everywhere. Curiosity is the key.” — Cathy Warshaw

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the clues were always there… and most people simply missed them?Beginning May 27, listeners around the world will step into a cinematic new audio experience with the launch of The Sisterhood SleuthsPodcast — a mysterious, thought-provoking series inspired by the global Secret Societies and the Sisterhood Sleuthsuniverse created by award-winning author and teen empowerment advocate Cathy Warshaw.More than just a podcast, The Sisterhood SleuthsPodcast is an immersive journey into curiosity, critical thinking, human behavior, hidden patterns, and the mysteries people overlook every day. Designed for teens, young adults, parents, educators, and anyone who has ever questioned the world around them, the series blends suspenseful storytelling with real-life empowerment.Hosted by Tina Marie, each episode pulls listeners into a world where instincts matter, red flags hide in plain sight, and ordinary moments may contain extraordinary clues.Listeners will explore topics such as:• Why smart people miss warning signs• The psychology of secrets and manipulation• The power of observation• Trusting your intuition• Confidence, courage, and leadership• How awareness can change the course of your lifeEach episode is written in the signature Sisterhood Sleuths style — mysterious, cinematic, emotionally engaging, suspenseful, and at times surprisingly funny — making listeners feel as though they are stepping directly into an unfolding investigation.The podcast also features a weekly “Sleuth Challenge,” inviting listeners to sharpen their observation skills, strengthen critical thinking, and become more aware of the hidden patterns surrounding them in everyday life.“This podcast is about more than mystery,” says creator Cathy Warshaw. “It’s about helping people think for themselves, trust what they notice, and realize that curiosity can become one of their greatest strengths.”The launch comes as the Sisterhood Sleuthsuniverse continues to expand globally through:• the internationally recognized 8-book mystery adventure series,• the free Outreach Program for schools and libraries,• the newly launched Sisterhood SleuthsMagazine,• original music inspired by the books,• interactive puzzles and ciphers,• and future app-based mystery experiences for teens and young adults.The first episode premieres Wednesday, May 27, and new episodes will release weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, and other major podcast platforms worldwide.Because in the world of the Sisterhood SleuthsSecrets are everywhere.Curiosity is the key.Media ContactSisterhood Sleuths Team

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