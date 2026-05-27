AquaCurve highlights five in-pool lounge chair styles and a matching side table for shallow tanning ledges and sun shelves. AquaCurve in-pool lounge chair with armrests and cup holder for seated shallow-water lounging. AquaCurve folding pool lounge chair designed for seasonal use, movement and storage.

The brand outlines compact, armrest, folding and chaise-style in-pool lounge chair options for shallow tanning ledges and sun shelves.

A focused product range helps shoppers compare shelf fit, comfort features, storage needs and starting price before choosing in-pool loungers.” — AquaCurve

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaCurve, an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water loungers and matching side tables, is spotlighting its product options by shelf fit, comfort features and starting price tiers for U.S. shoppers comparing pool loungers for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves.The product spotlight is based on AquaCurve’s current lineup of five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table. The collection is organized around common buyer considerations, including ledge depth, chair length, arm support, cup holder needs, foldability, assembly type and recommended shallow-water use.AquaCurve’s entry-level starting price tier begins at $249 for select in-pool lounge chair styles. This tier includes the Pool Loungers in Water for Compact Tanning Ledges and the In-Pool Chaise Lounge Chair for Spacious Tanning Ledges. The compact model is designed for smaller backyard pools and tighter tanning ledges, while the chaise-style option is intended for buyers who have more ledge depth and want a longer lounging position.For compact pool areas, AquaCurve’s shorter 43.7-inch lounge chair styles are intended for small sun shelves and tanning ledges where usable space is limited. These models are designed for shoppers who want to add shallow-water seating without filling the entire ledge. The shorter footprint can also help preserve walking space, step access and room for a second chair or a small side table.AquaCurve’s feature-upgrade starting price tier begins at $279 for selected styles. This includes the In-Pool Lounge Chair with Armrests & Cup Holder and Sun Shelf Chairs for In-Pool Use. The armrest model is designed for buyers who want more seated support, easier position changes and a built-in place for a drink. The sun shelf chair option is intended for wider ledges, paired seating arrangements and family pool layouts.The armrest model may appeal to homeowners who use a tanning ledge for reading, conversation or casual seated relaxation. Its armrests and integrated cup holder create a different use case from armless compact loungers, while remaining within the shorter 43.7-inch length category. This makes it a more function-focused option for shoppers comparing compact ledge furniture.For shoppers who prioritize seasonal storage and easier movement, AquaCurve’s folding pool lounge chair starts at $299. The pre-assembled folding model is designed for users who prefer a lounger that can be opened for use and stored more easily when not needed. This option may be suitable for seasonal pools, vacation homes, rental properties or households that rearrange outdoor furniture throughout the year.AquaCurve also offers longer 59.8-inch and 66.5-inch lounge chair styles for buyers planning more spacious pool shelves. These models are intended for extended lounging positions and more resort-inspired shallow-water layouts. They may be used as single chairs, paired arrangements or part of wider sun shelf setups when the available ledge depth and width allow.The brand’s matching in-pool side table is priced at $99 and is designed as an accessory rather than the main product. The side table is sized for shallow-water and poolside use, giving homeowners a place for drinks, sunscreen, books, sunglasses and small poolside items. It can be used alongside one chair, between two chairs or as part of a larger sun shelf arrangement.AquaCurve notes that starting prices may vary by color, bundle, promotion and checkout settings. The brand encourages shoppers to review current product pages and compare dimensions before making a selection, especially when choosing between compact ledge models, longer chaise-style loungers, folding storage options and paired sun shelf layouts.All AquaCurve in-pool lounge chair styles are designed for shallow ledge environments with recommended use in water depths up to 9 inches. The lineup is intended to help buyers match the product to the pool layout first, then compare comfort features, color options and setup preferences.The focused product range reflects AquaCurve’s category position. Rather than offering a broad outdoor furniture catalog, AquaCurve centers its product development on shallow-water pool lounging. Its current assortment is limited to five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table.Additional product details, dimensions and current pricing are available through AquaCurve. Shoppers can compare compact, armrest, folding, chaise-style and paired sun shelf options before selecting in-pool lounge chairs and side tables for their pool space.About AquaCurveAquaCurve is an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water loungers and matching side tables for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves. The brand’s product lineup includes five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table for homeowners seeking stable, comfortable and easy-to-maintain shallow-water pool furniture.

AquaCurve Pre-Assembled Folding Pool Lounge Chair for Tanning Ledges

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