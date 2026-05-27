Rooted in New Zealand, Expanding Globally: Kzufy Completes Its Global Brand Strategy Upgrade

Kzufy's New Zealand factory: MEGA NHS PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global health consumption continues to evolve, the nutritional supplement industry is moving beyond “basic supplementation” into an era of “precision nutrition.” Consumers are no longer focused solely on individual ingredients; instead, they are paying increasing attention to deeper dimensions such as quality, safety, traceability systems, and scientifically formulated products. As a result, production standards, operational systems, and supply chain capabilities are becoming core factors influencing consumer trust in nutrition and wellness brands.

Alongside continuous advancements in research and development and the steady expansion of its international business, Kzufy completed a comprehensive global brand strategy upgrade in 2025 to align with its accelerating international growth and further strengthen its end-to-end quality management system. This strategic upgrade marks a major leap for Kzufy — from being deeply rooted in New Zealand to embracing global expansion — while continuously reinforcing its foundation as an international nutrition and wellness brand.

New Zealand: The Important Starting Point of the Brand’s Growth

Kzufy’s early product research and development began in 2021, when the team initiated exploration into compound nutrition solutions and gradually established a production and quality management system centered around New Zealand.

According to the brand, every stage — from raw material selection and manufacturing to quality testing — reflects the practical, resilient, and quality-driven spirit of New Zealand. Through its production system (Address: 12 Harbour Ridge Drive, Wiri, Auckland 2104, New Zealand), Kzufy has continuously optimized its product quality management processes to further enhance product stability and supply chain management capabilities.

As one of the world’s important countries in the nutrition and wellness industry, New Zealand has long attracted international attention for its mature food safety standards, transparent regulatory environment, and well-established nutrition industry infrastructure. Kzufy stated that this is also one of the key reasons why the brand continues to deepen its localized operational presence in New Zealand.

Building a Fully Localized New Zealand Operational System — From Brand to Production

After years of development, Kzufy’s global presence has continued to mature. In order to further integrate brand operations and production resources while improving management efficiency and quality control capabilities, Kzufy completed its global brand strategy upgrade in 2025.

This upgrade further integrated Kzufy’s overall brand system and represents a new starting point for the brand’s steady global expansion from New Zealand. It also signifies that Kzufy has gradually established an integrated operational system centered around New Zealand, combining research, production, and global sales while continuously strengthening its capabilities as an international nutrition and wellness brand.

At the same time, the brand’s operational infrastructure across major markets is also being steadily enhanced. Currently, Kzufy has established standardized brand registration and protection mechanisms in key markets including New Zealand, China, and the United States, laying a solid foundation for its global operations.

SOUTHERN CROSS HEALTH LIMITED, an important operating entity for Kzufy in New Zealand, is located in Auckland, New Zealand (172 Plunket Avenue, Manukau, Auckland 2104), and is responsible for the brand’s core local operations and management.

Through the further optimization of its brand and operational systems, Kzufy is able to leverage New Zealand’s strict food safety standards, transparent supply chain system, and mature nutrition and wellness industry environment to provide consumers worldwide with more stable and reliable nutritional health products.

Focusing on the Compound Nutrition Sector

Kzufy stated that the brand will continue to focus on compound nutrition product development and international market expansion while continuously improving its brand operation systems, supply chain capabilities, and quality management processes.

The brand also emphasized that it will continue leveraging New Zealand’s mature nutrition and wellness industry ecosystem to further advance its international brand development and expand its global market capabilities.

Kzufy consistently upholds New Zealand’s rigorous local standards and, through its proprietary end-to-end system covering research and development, manufacturing, and quality management, is committed to delivering premium-quality nutrition and wellness products and services to consumers worldwide. The brand continues to follow international quality management standards while constantly improving its product quality control procedures and supply chain management capabilities.

From product research and production management to global brand operations, Kzufy is progressively building a more standardized, transparent, and internationalized brand system while continuously deepening its strategic presence in the compound nutrition sector.

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