St Aloysius Earns DASCA Accreditation, Strengthening Its Legacy of Future-Ready Data Science Education

St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) Earns DASCA Accreditation

MANGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for data science and artificial intelligence education in India, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, has earned accreditation from the Data Science Council of America (DASCA). This recognition reinforces the University’s commitment to aligning its academic programs with globally referenced standards in data science, AI, analytics, and emerging technology education.

Established in 1880, St Aloysius carries a distinguished 145-year legacy of academic excellence, Jesuit values, scholarship, and service. Now operating as a Deemed to be University, the institution continues to build on its historic foundation while strengthening its academic direction in response to the growing role of data, artificial intelligence, and intelligent technologies across disciplines, industries, and society.

The DASCA accreditation recognizes St Aloysius’ efforts to advance academic quality, curriculum relevance, and student readiness in areas connected to data science and AI. It reflects the University’s focus on preparing graduates with strong conceptual foundations, applied capabilities, ethical orientation, and professional confidence for a rapidly evolving global economy.

Speaking on the achievement, Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, said, “DASCA accreditation is a significant recognition of St Aloysius’ more than century-old legacy of academic excellence and its continuing commitment to future-ready, globally relevant education. As data science and artificial intelligence reshape knowledge, industry, and society, DASCA’s international benchmarks strengthen our resolve to advance academic quality while creating stronger professional pathways for our students. For an institution built over generations on a proud tradition of values, scholarship, and service, this milestone reflects both the dedication of our faculty and our responsibility to prepare graduates who are competent, ethical, and ready to contribute meaningfully to the world.”

Academik America, a leading organization working under the World Data Science & AI Initiative, has been instrumental in supporting institutions in advancing globally aligned academic frameworks and accreditation pathways. Speaking about the achievement, Aariya Goel, Managing Director at Academik America, stated, “We congratulate St Aloysius on achieving DASCA accreditation, a milestone that reflects its sustained commitment to excellence in data science education. This recognition reflects the importance of global benchmarking and outcome-driven standards in preparing students for the evolving demands of the data economy. We are proud to support institutions like St Aloysius in advancing rigorous, industry-aligned programs that equip graduates with the competence and confidence to lead in an increasingly data-centric world.”

Avik Dutta, Country Manager – India at Academik America, added, “The DASCA accreditation is a remarkable milestone for St Aloysius. It reflects the institution’s commitment to adopting rigorous, outcome-oriented standards in technology education. This recognition will further strengthen the quality of data science education in India and reinforce St Aloysius’ position as a forward-looking institution contributing to the future of technology education.”

As a global standards and accreditation body for data science education, DASCA defines frameworks that support institutions in delivering industry-aligned, outcome-driven, and globally benchmarked programs. With this accreditation, St Aloysius strengthens its academic ecosystem and further advances its role in preparing skilled, responsible, and future-ready professionals for the data-driven world.

About St Aloysius

Established in 1880, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, is one of India’s historic Jesuit institutions with a legacy spanning more than 145 years. Rooted in the Jesuit tradition of academic excellence, values-based education, and service to society, the University offers programs across diverse disciplines and continues to advance its academic mission through innovation, research orientation, and future-ready learning. Its long-standing contribution to higher education has made it an important institution in the academic landscape of coastal Karnataka and beyond.

About DASCA

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) is a global standards and accreditation body for data science and related disciplines. DASCA defines professional standards, frameworks, and accreditation benchmarks that help institutions strengthen academic quality, curriculum relevance, and professional readiness in data science, AI, analytics, and allied fields. Through its accreditation and certification frameworks, DASCA supports universities and institutions in aligning their programs with global expectations and emerging industry needs.

About Academik America

Academik America operates across 90+ countries through 50+ programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations. The organization collaborates with institutions, educators, and enterprises to enhance the design, delivery, and governance of education systems. As an institutional partner supporting accreditation and quality initiatives, Academik America assists universities in advancing structured academic development, global alignment, and sustainable institutional growth.

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