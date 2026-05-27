Unstoppable Spirit: Zama Students Anchor Community Through Relay for Life

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - “Showing love constantly is the most important thing we can do,” said Ethan Platts, Zama Middle High School executive board president and senior.

This message of unwavering compassion was at the heart of the “Relay for Life” event held at ZMHS on May 21.

While heavy rain forced the community to move the gathering indoors, the weather couldn't dampen the spirit of the day. The transition to the atrium proved the event was far more than just a walk; it was a powerful demonstration of the community's commitment to the American Cancer Society’s mission.

“This event is meant to bring community support for cancer awareness and survivors,” Platts said, emphasizing that the power of compassion is often what keeps someone fighting for their life. “My ultimate message would be to show love to everyone when they are in times of need and not.”

The gathering took on added significance as it coincided with the current Permanent Change of Station, or PCS, season. In a period defined by transition and relocation, the executive board remained dedicated to honoring those affected by cancer within their ranks.

“It was a great way to be able to honor some people in our community as we are in this transition period,” Platts said, expressing his satisfaction with the strong turnout despite the last-minute change in venue. “We have a very tight-knit community.”