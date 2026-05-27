K-JHIL Scientific Presents Precious Metals Refinery Systems for Gold, Silver, and PGM Recovery

precious metals refinery system

K-JHIL Scientific offers TUV and DAR certified precious metals refinery systems achieving up to 99.95% purity for gold, silver, and platinum group metals.

VAPI, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd., a chemical processing equipment manufacturer based in Vapi, Gujarat, India, is presenting its range of precious metals refinery systems engineered for the recovery and purification of gold, silver, and platinum group metals from diverse feed materials including jewellery scrap, electronic waste, dore bars, and industrial by-products.Precious metals recovery is a technically demanding process that requires precision chemistry, robust equipment, and reliable automation to achieve consistent high-purity output. Refineries, jewellery manufacturers, electronic scrap recyclers, and industrial processors sourcing precious metal refinery equipment need systems that deliver both performance and operational safety. K-JHIL Scientific's precious metals refinery systems are designed to meet these requirements across a range of operational scales and automation levels.Our precious metals refinery systems are built around the principle that high purity and operational efficiency must work together. Every system we manufacture is engineered to deliver up to 99.95% purity gold output while minimising reagent consumption and ensuring operator safety through integrated scrubbing and automated process controls, said a spokesperson for K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.The core technology in K-JHIL Scientific's precious metals refinery systems uses aqua regia dissolution chemistry - a proven and widely adopted method in gold refining - combined with selective precipitation and purification cycles. The company's proprietary reactor geometry ensures complete chemical reactions, which directly contributes to high-purity outputs and reduced processing time per batch. Systems are certified by TUV and DAR, confirming compliance with international safety and performance standards.Automation Levels Available K-JHIL Scientific's precious metals refinery systems are available in three automation configurations to match the operational scale and technical requirements of different buyer categories:Basic Manual System: Designed for capacities of 1 to 5 kilograms per batch, the manual system is suited for small jewellery workshops, assay offices, and educational institutions beginning precious metal refining operations. The system provides hands-on control of valves and temperature parameters throughout the refining process.Semi-Automatic Refinery System: With PLC-controlled refining cycles and manual material handling, the semi-automatic system handles 15 to 20 kilograms per batch. This configuration is well suited to mid-sized refineries, jewellery manufacturers, and collection agencies requiring consistent batch-to-batch results with reduced operator workload.Fully Automatic Refining System: The fully automatic configuration supports capacities of 20 kilograms per batch and above, including continuous industrial-scale operation. Featuring fully programmable logic control, remote monitoring capability, and automated chemical dosing, this system is designed for large-scale precious metal refining plants, electronic scrap processing operations, and central bank refinery facilities.Applications ServedK-JHIL Scientific's precious metals refinery systems are used across several application categories:Gold jewellery refining covers the recycling of process scrap, polishing dust, and old jewellery for reintroduction into the jewellery manufacturing supply chain. Electronic scrap refining involves the recovery of gold and silver from printed circuit boards, connector components, and integrated circuits - a growing application segment driven by the increasing volume of end-of-life electronic equipment. Silver recovery applications include processing of photographic waste, X-ray films, and silver alloys. Industrial and laboratory refining covers the purification of precious metals from spent catalysts and chemical process waste streams.System Design and Construction Each K-JHIL Scientific precious metals refinery system is constructed using high-grade materials selected for resistance tothe corrosive chemicals used in aqua regia-based gold refining. Integrated safety scrubbers, leak-proof piping, and automated temperature control systems are standard design features that address both operator safety and environmental compliance requirements. Systems are available as turnkey installations with commissioning support and operator training included.Industrial buyers, jewellery manufacturers, refinery operators, and electronic waste processors seeking precious metals refinery systems can review available configurations, capacity options, and specifications, and submit project enquiries through the K-JHIL Scientific website.For full product details, system specifications, and procurement enquiries, visit:

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