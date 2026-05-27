IvyBears Emerges as Breakout New Animation IP With 15M+ YouTube Views and 1.9M Trailer Views Ahead of Episode Two

IvyBears is expanding into a global entertainment, combining premium products, AI interaction, animated storytelling, and character-driven retail potential.

DUSSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IvyBears, one of Europe’s leading vitamin gummy brands, is rapidly expanding beyond consumer health and into family entertainment. The company’s first animated IvyBears episode has surpassed 15 million views on YouTube within approximately three weeks, while the trailer for the second episode has already generated 1.9 million views ahead of its premiere.The early performance marks a powerful signal for the newly launched IvyBears Universe and suggests that audience interest is extending beyond a single viral moment. With the second episode now launching, IvyBears is moving from initial breakout traction toward a recurring animated series with growing global audience demand.What began as a premium German-made vitamin gummy brand is now developing into a broader character-driven IP platform. Through its animated series, recognizable characters, AI-supported consumer interaction, and future product extensions, IvyBears is building a world where content, products, digital engagement, and retail activation reinforce each other.The IvyBears strategy connects entertainment directly with consumer products. Children and families discover the characters online, engage with the brand digitally, and later recognize the same universe on shelves through IvyBears products and upcoming character-led extensions.“With IvyBears, we are building a global family universe where products, characters, entertainment, AI, and retail all work together. The fact that our first episode surpassed 15 million views and the second episode trailer reached 1.9 million views before release shows that audiences are already responding to the world we are creating.”As IvyBears continues to scale its animated content and expand its product ecosystem, the brand is positioning itself at the intersection of consumer health, family entertainment, retail, AI interaction, and character-driven merchandising.

IvyBears 1st Episode

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