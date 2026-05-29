Million Kids Announces the Release of Digital Warfare: Our Kids on the Frontline

"Digital Warfare: Our Kids on the Frontline," cover art of the new book out now by Opal Singleton with https://MillionKids.org Opal Singleton, author of "Digital Warfare: Our Kids on the Frontline" with https://MillionKids.org

A groundbreaking new book by Opal Singleton Hendershot exposes the global surge in child cyber exploitation and equips families to fight back.

Most young people still believe, 'It won't happen to me,' but the reality is: it can, and it can alter the course of an entire family's life forever.” — Opal Singleton Hendershot

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MillionKids.org, a national leader in combating child exploitation, announced the release of Digital Warfare: Our Kids on the Frontline, a powerful and timely new book by Opal Singleton Hendershot, President and CEO of Million Kids and one of the nation's most respected voices in child protection. Drawing on more than fifteen years of frontline experience assisting law enforcement, training tens of thousands of parents and educators, and researching global criminal trends, Singleton Hendershot delivers a stark warning: cyber exploitation of minors may be the fastest-growing crime in the world, and most families have no idea how rapidly the threat is evolving or how to protect themselves.A Crisis Few Understand, But Every Family FacesIn Digital Warfare, Singleton Hendershot reveals the scale of devastation unfolding across the U.S. and around the globe. While parents and educators struggle to keep up with the pace of technological change, young people are early adopters and often use emerging platforms long before adults even know they exist. More than an estimated 70% of youth have experimented with Character.AI, and over half use it daily. [1] Yet many parents have never heard of it or have never tried it.This generational technology gap has created the perfect storm. Predators, organized criminal networks, and foreign scam operations now have direct, unfiltered access to children anywhere, anytime, whether they are lying in bed at night, riding in the back seat of a car, or sitting at the dinner table.The Evolution of Sextortion: From Isolated Predators to Global Criminal EnterprisesSextortion is not new, but its scale and brutality have transformed dramatically since 2022. What was once committed by individual predators has now become a global, industrialized operation. Criminal groups in developing countries run massive "scam farms" staffed by thousands of workers who systematically target minors across the U.S., Australia, the U.K., and other countries.These operations specialize in Financial Sextortion, a ruthless scheme where kids are manipulated into sending a compromising image, or even just enough of an image to create a convincing deepfake. From there, the blackmail begins. Victims are taunted, shamed, and degraded until they pay or until they break. More than an estimated forty teens worldwide have taken their own lives after being targeted. [2]In 2025, the CyberTipline, provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), received over 21.3 million reports of potential online child exploitation. [3] This includes 1.4 million reports of online enticement, more than 800 reports in which an offender traveled to meet a child in person, and more than 80,000 reports concerning sextortion. NCMEC received an average of 137 reports of financial sextortion a day, a 37% increase in daily reports compared to the year before. And these are just the cases that get reported. Law enforcement cannot possibly investigate them all.A Digital Battlefield Our Kids Never Signed Up ForWith the rollout of 5G high-speed internet in 2022-2023, the digital battlefield shifted overnight. High-speed connectivity erased borders, giving predators instant access to children worldwide. Meanwhile, underground Dark Web marketplaces have exploded. One site uncovered by law enforcement had 1.8 million members, [4] offering a chilling glimpse into the hidden demand driving the exploitation of minors."Most young people still believe, 'It won't happen to me,'" Singleton Hendershot writes. "But the reality is: it can, and it can alter the course of an entire family's life forever."Why This Book Matters NowDigital Warfare is not just a warning; it is a roadmap. Singleton Hendershot breaks down complex technological and criminal trends into clear, accessible language that empowers families rather than overwhelms them. The book explains:- How global criminal networks target kids- Why AI, deepfakes, and high-speed connectivity have changed everything- How predators manipulate teens psychologically and emotionally- What parents, educators, and community leaders must understand to intervene- How to build honest, effective conversations with young people- What steps families can take today to reduce risk and strengthen resilienceThe message is urgent but hopeful: knowledge is power, and informed families can save lives.Who Should Read This BookDigital Warfare: Our Kids on the Frontline is essential reading for:- Parents and grandparents- Teachers, school administrators, and counselors- Youth pastors, coaches, and mentors- Law enforcement and child-protection professionals- Policy makers and community leaders- Anyone who cares about the safety and future of young peopleWhether you are raising a child, teaching a classroom, or shaping policy, this book provides the clarity, context, and actionable insight needed to confront one of the most urgent threats of our time.About the AuthorOpal Singleton Hendershot is the President and CEO of MillionKids.org, a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to preventing child exploitation. She has spent more than fifteen years assisting law enforcement, conducting trainings across the U.S., and researching global criminal trends. Her work has made her one of the leading voices in America on sextortion, trafficking, and technology-enabled crimes against children.AvailabilityDigital Warfare: Our Kids on the Frontline is available now:- PDF and Audio at https://millionkids.org - Paperback and Kindle on Amazon (search "Opal Singleton")Media ContactMillion Kidsinfo@millionkids.orgVisitWorks Cited[1] Common Sense Media, "Talk, Trust, and Trade-Offs: How and Why Teens Use AI Companions," July 16, 2025. Survey of 1,060 teens ages 13-17 (NORC/Univ. of Chicago).[2] Sextortion-related teen suicides: FBI confirmed 20+ U.S. suicides (Oct. 2021-Mar. 2023); The Pointer reported 44 U.S. cases as of March 2025. Worldwide total varies by source and reporting period.[3] NCMEC, "A First Look at NCMEC's 2025 Data," March 31, 2026. missingkids.org/blog/2026/the-work-never-stops-first-look-at-ncmecs-2025-data[4] Europol/German Federal Police (BKA), Operation Stream: Takedown of "Kidflix" darknet platform, March 2025. 1.8M registered users; 79 arrests across 35 countries.

Opal Singleton Hendershot with MillionKids discusses release of "Digital Warfare: Our Kids on the Frontline."

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