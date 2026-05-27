Solintel Wins Tallinnovation Award to Deploy Energy-Independent Smart Bus Stops in Tallinn

Solintel

Solintel OÜ, the Tallinn-based developer of autonomous smart city infrastructure — the top funding tier — in the 2026 Tallinnovation innovation competition

TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solintel OÜ, the Tallinn-based developer of autonomous smart city infrastructure, has been awarded €30,000 — the top funding tier — in the 2026 Tallinnovation innovation competition jointly organized by the City of Tallinn and Tehnopol. The grant will fund the deployment of energy-independent smart bus stops that combine renewable energy generation, real-time public transport information, and IoT-based remote management to strengthen Tallinn’s urban resilience.The award builds on Solintel’s track record of competitive recognition within the Estonian innovation ecosystem, including a prior Tehnopol award in a separate program. Tallinnovation 2026 is Solintel’s first selection in the City of Tallinn–Tehnopol Tallinnovation competition.A Resilience-First Pilot for the Baltic CapitalThe 2026 Tallinnovation competition focused explicitly on solutions that strengthen city operational continuity, public safety, and crisis preparedness — priorities that have moved to the top of the agenda for municipalities across NATO’s eastern flank. Solintel’s energy-independent smart bus stops were selected because they reduce dependence on fragile grid infrastructure, lower long-term operating costs for the city, and provide a resilient platform for citizen services even during grid disruptions.“Tallinn is one of the most digitally advanced capitals in Europe, and now it is also setting the standard for resilient urban infrastructure,” said Raul Reemet, CEO of Solintel. “Winning Tallinnovation 2026 confirms the growing need for autonomous, energy-independent infrastructure in cities and remote areas alike. Our energy-independent smart bus stops let the city keep transit information running, lighting on, and citizen services available whether or not the grid is up. That matters every day — and it matters even more in a crisis. Tallinnovation is one of the most competitive municipal innovation programs in Europe, and being selected at the top funding tier validates both the technology and the resilience use case we have been building toward.”Selection Process and Award ScaleThe 2026 Tallinnovation competition received 27 submissions. Fifteen finalists were invited to pitch before a jury, with six companies ultimately selected to share a total prize pool of €150,000. Solintel and ValueSpace each received the maximum award of €30,000.According to Tehnopol Business Development Director Martin Goroško, winners were selected based on the pilot’s usefulness and economic return for the City of Tallinn, as well as the potential for subsequent commercialization on international markets.Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan highlighted the data-driven character of this year’s awarded solutions, noting that Tallinn is partnering with the private sector on satellite-based bridge condition monitoring, AI applications supporting municipal employee mental health, and unified drone airspace software — alongside Solintel’s energy-independent bus stop platform.The Intellifos Hub PlatformThe bus stop deployment is built on Solintel’s flagship Intellifos Hub platform, which combines solar and wind generation, lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) energy storage, AI-enabled remote management, and a modular sensor and connectivity stack. The platform is the only comprehensive off-grid smart infrastructure product on the market that integrates power generation, energy storage, lighting, IoT sensing, and connectivity in a single modular system.Solintel’s Intellifos Hubs are already operational in Estonia and the United States, including a pilot deployment with Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation at Dexter Park. The company holds a pending PCT patent (WO 2025/082946) covering 150+ claims, and is scaling production through a joint venture with Lissol (Intellifos Portugal – Tecnologias de Fabrico, Lda) for European and global manufacturing capacity.International Pathway via HeidelbergThe Tallinnovation program also provides an international cooperation track with the City of Heidelberg in Germany, where awarded Estonian companies can pilot their technology in a second European municipal environment. Solintel intends to leverage this pathway to accelerate market entry into Germany following the Tallinn pilot.About SolintelFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Solintel develops autonomous smart city infrastructure powered by renewable energy. The company’s Intellifos Hub platform combines solar and wind generation, intelligent energy management, and a modular IoT sensor stack to deliver lighting, security, environmental monitoring, transit information, and connectivity services in both urban and remote applications. Solintel operates internationally through Solintel OÜ (Estonia), Solintel LLC (United States), and Intellifos Portugal (Portugal joint venture), with active customer engagements across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa.

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