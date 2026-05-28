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The Business Research Company's Global Knife Display Cabinet Market To Expand A t7.2% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Expected to grow to $1.88 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The knife display cabinet market has been witnessing impressive growth recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding commercial sectors. As kitchens become more organized and design-focused, the demand for stylish yet functional knife storage solutions continues to rise. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Steady Market Expansion and Future Growth Projections for the Knife Display Cabinet Market

The knife display cabinet market has experienced strong growth over recent years, increasing from $1.33 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1.42 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth has been supported by a rise in home kitchen renovations, increased interest in culinary arts, higher disposable incomes in urban areas, greater adoption of premium kitchen appliances, and the expansion of specialty kitchen retail outlets.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.88 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors driving this forecast include the growing penetration of online retail platforms, increasing demand for customizable and modular knife cabinets, advancements in smart kitchen technologies, a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials, and the rapid growth of e-commerce channels specializing in home and kitchen products. Key trends anticipated for this period include a rising preference for premium storage options, space-saving modular designs, transparent and display-focused cabinets, expanding online sales, and heightened demand for personalized knife display solutions.

Understanding Knife Display Cabinets and Their Functional Appeal

A knife display cabinet serves as a dedicated storage unit designed to organize and showcase knives safely while adding an elegant touch to kitchen décor. These cabinets are typically made from materials like wood, glass, metal, or acrylic, and come in various styles including wall-mounted, countertop, or freestanding models. Beyond protecting knives, these units also offer a visually appealing way to keep knives accessible and well-arranged.

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Important Factors Driving Growth in the Knife Display Cabinet Market

One of the main drivers fueling the knife display cabinet market is the increasing consumer focus on kitchen organization. Efficient kitchen organization involves arranging and storing kitchen tools systematically to improve access, optimize space, and streamline cooking processes. This growing emphasis is motivated by the need to maximize kitchen space and enhance usability. As a result, knife display cabinets are gaining popularity as dedicated storage solutions that offer visible, structured knife placement, reduce clutter on countertops, and improve ease of use during food preparation.

For example, in January 2025, Houzz, a US-based home design and renovation platform, conducted a survey of 1,620 U.S. homeowners which revealed that the top 10% of spenders invested $180,000 or more in major high-end kitchen remodels, compared to a median of $60,000. Similarly, minor remodels reached $67,000 at the high end compared to a median of $20,000. These figures highlight the increasing willingness among consumers to invest in well-organized, functional kitchen spaces, thereby driving demand for knife display cabinets.

Hospitality Sector Growth Boosting Demand for Professional Kitchen Storage

Another significant factor propelling the knife display cabinet market is the expansion of hospitality establishments. These businesses, which include hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues, are growing due to rising tourism and an increasing number of travelers seeking enhanced service experiences. Knife display cabinets play a key role by providing organized, secure, and visually attractive knife storage solutions that improve kitchen safety, efficiency, and professional presentation.

For instance, in February 2026, the UK Parliament reported that the number of hospitality businesses in the UK rose from 173,515 in 2024 to 176,685 in March 2025, marking a 1.83% increase. This growth in hospitality establishments supports greater demand for high-quality kitchen storage, further enhancing the knife display cabinet market.

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the knife display cabinet market, reflecting well-established demand and developed retail infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding e-commerce platforms. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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