Excel Painting LV Introduces 5-Year Workmanship Warranty and Free Touch-Up Guarantee for Las Vegas Property Owners

Excel Painting, LLC - Logo Residential Painting

Our customers are not just another number to us. Many have trusted us for years and continue referring their friends, neighbors, and family.” — Michael Montanez

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Painting LV , a locally owned and operated painting company serving the Greater Las Vegas Valley for over 15 years, is reinforcing its commitment to long-term quality and customer satisfaction by offering a 5-year workmanship warranty along with a free touch-up guarantee on full painting projects.The new guarantee reflects the company's continued focus on reliability, professionalism, and long-term customer relationships in an industry where many contractors fail to provide post-project quality assurance.According to owner Michael Montanez, the decision to emphasize long-term workmanship protection comes from years of seeing homeowners experience issues caused by rushed preparation work and low-quality painting practices."The painting industry is one where quality and trust are everything," said Michael Montanez of Excel Painting LV. "Unfortunately, there are many contractors who underbid jobs, cut corners, and leave homeowners dealing with peeling, cracking, and fading shortly after the work is completed. Our goal has never been to be the cheapest option in Las Vegas. It has always been to be the most reliable."Excel Painting LV has built its reputation by focusing heavily on proper surface preparation, premium materials, and climate-conscious painting solutions designed specifically for Las Vegas homes and commercial properties. The company's experience with desert heat, stucco exteriors, and long-term paint durability allows them to recommend products and processes tailored to Southern Nevada conditions.The company states that several factors continue to separate Excel Painting LV from many competitors in the market, including:o A 5-year workmanship warrantyo Free touch-up guarantee on full jobso Over 15 years of experience in the Las Vegas marketo Fully licensed and insured operationso Ongoing communication throughout each projecto Long-standing customer relationships built through referrals and repeat businessExcel Painting LV services both residential and commercial properties throughout the Las Vegas Valley and emphasizes consistency, punctuality, and customer satisfaction throughout every stage of the project process."We treat every project with the same level of professionalism and attention to detail, whether it's a single room or a full commercial property," Montanez added. "Our customers are not just another number to us. Many have trusted us for years and continue referring their friends, neighbors, and family."The company also shared that while they are not currently partnered with a formal charitable organization, they remain passionate about supporting the local Las Vegas community and are exploring opportunities to collaborate with local nonprofits and community initiatives in the future.As Excel Painting LV continues to grow, the company remains focused on maintaining the same standards that have helped build its reputation over the past decade and a half.About Excel Painting LVExcel Painting LV is a Las Vegas-based painting company serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Greater Las Vegas Valley for over 15 years. The company is fully licensed and insured and specializes in delivering high-quality painting services backed by professionalism, integrity, and long-term workmanship standards. Excel Painting LV has built its growth primarily through referrals and repeat customers by prioritizing quality craftsmanship and dependable customer service.Company Information:Excel Painting LVWebsite: https://excelpaintinglv.com/ Phone: (725) 485-9944

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