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The Business Research Company's Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Butternut Squash Cubes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Expected to grow to $1.34 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for individually quick frozen (IQF) butternut squash cubes has been expanding steadily, driven by shifting consumer preferences toward convenient and nutritious food options. As demand for frozen vegetables rises globally, this market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Here, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the factors shaping its future trajectory.

Market Size and Anticipated Growth of the IQF Butternut Squash Cubes Market

The IQF butternut squash cubes market has witnessed substantial growth recently, with its size expected to increase from $0.89 billion in 2025 to $0.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This upward trend during the previous years can be attributed to a variety of factors such as the growing consumption of frozen vegetables, rising demand for convenient meal solutions, advancements in freezing technology, the expansion of retail and foodservice outlets, and increased awareness about the nutritional benefits of such products. Moving forward, the market is projected to grow even more robustly, reaching $1.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. This optimistic forecast is supported by rising consumer interest in organic and clean-label products, growth in online grocery shopping, heightened focus on food safety and traceability, the application of sustainable and energy-efficient processing methods, and the growth of industrial-scale food manufacturing. Key trends likely to influence the market include greater demand for ready-to-use frozen vegetables, wider adoption of IQF technology, increased consumption of organic butternut squash cubes, broader online and retail distribution, and a stronger emphasis on extended shelf life and safety.

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Understanding IQF Butternut Squash Cubes and Their Benefits

Individually quick frozen butternut squash cubes are small, uniformly cut pieces of squash that undergo rapid freezing using IQF technology. This process helps preserve their natural flavor, color, texture, and nutritional value while keeping the cubes separate, which prevents them from sticking together. The main goal of these products is to offer consumers a convenient, ready-to-use vegetable option with a long shelf life, maintaining freshness and quality similar to fresh produce.

How Plant-Based and Clean-Label Diets Are Fueling Market Expansion

The increasing adoption of plant-based and clean-label eating habits plays a significant role in propelling the IQF butternut squash cubes market. These diets emphasize consuming foods derived primarily from plants, prepared with minimally processed ingredients, and clearly labeled with natural and transparent components. Growing health awareness among consumers has led many to prefer such natural, minimally altered foods. IQF butternut squash cubes align well with these preferences since they provide simple, nutrient-rich vegetable ingredients without artificial preservatives, making them ideal for plant-based meal preparation. For example, in 2024, the Plant Based Foods Association reported noteworthy growth in plant-based retail categories in the U.S., including an 11% increase in dollar sales and 13% rise in unit sales of plant-based protein products, highlighting the expanding appeal of plant-focused foods. This momentum is directly contributing to the market’s growth.

View the full individually quick frozen (iqf) butternut squash cubes market report:

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Convenience and Longer Shelf Life Driving Demand for Frozen Food Products

The rising demand for frozen food options is another vital factor supporting the market’s expansion. Frozen products are preserved by freezing at very low temperatures, which slows down microbial growth and enzymatic reactions. This process extends shelf life while helping to maintain the original nutritional content, texture, and taste. Given today's busy lifestyles and limited time for cooking, consumers increasingly seek convenient, ready-to-cook foods with extended shelf life. IQF technology enhances frozen vegetables by preserving freshness and quality and allowing easy portion control. For instance, data from the American Frozen Food Institute in July 2024 showed an 8.8% growth in frozen fruit sales volume in the first half of 2023, indicating strong consumer interest in frozen products. This trend supports continued market growth for IQF butternut squash cubes.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the IQF butternut squash cubes market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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