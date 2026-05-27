Monumental Public-Private Initiative Forms to Permanently Close America’s Protein Gap

America’s Farmers, Protein Industry, Hunger Advocates Launch $40 Million Initiative to Deliver 3 Billion Protein-Rich Meals Annually

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the eve of World Hunger Day, a broad-based coalition of farmers, protein producers, hunger advocates and others announce the Coalition to Close the Protein Gap, a $40 million public-private initiative to permanently close America’s 800-million-pound annual charitable protein gap and deliver up to 3 billion protein-rich meals to American families every year.“Millions of American families are going without the protein they need, and our farmers are already raising it. The protein gap shouldn’t exist,” said Tony Robbins, hunger advocate and leader of the 100 Billion Meals Challenge. “The Coalition to Close the Protein Gap is building a permanent solution. I am proud to stand with every farmer, company, and leader putting real commitment behind this.”Robbins’ involvement with the Coalition builds on his history of fighting food insecurity—providing more than a billion meals across the United States in the last 12 years. Working alongside HATCH and coalition partners, Robbins is elevating awareness of America’s protein insecurity crisis and mobilizing public engagement around the Coalition’s mission to expand access to high-quality protein.Today, protein is the most requested food in the charitable food system, but only 14% of food distributed, leaving many without access to this essential nutrient. The biggest barrier to closing the gap is improving accessibility and logistics to support distribution. The Coalition will provide $40 million in funding to expand cold storage and infrastructure. In addition, America’s farmers and protein producers are stepping up to supply protein into the food relief system and bridge the 800-million-lb gap.Closing the protein gap is not something any one of us can do alone; everyone plays a critical role in this effort. The CDC Foundation, in partnership with HATCH, is launching The Missing Piece, a nationwide crowdfunding campaign with a simple ask: Be the Missing Piece in closing the protein gap. Donations will help build the infrastructure needed to move more high-quality protein through HATCH’s proven nationwide distribution network, supporting the goal of delivering up to 3 billion protein-rich meals annually to communities across the country. Readers can visit ClosetheProteinGap.org to donate.Infrastructure and logistics will be implemented by HATCH, the nation’s largest nonprofit addressing protein insecurity. Operating for over a decade, HATCH sources protein directly from U.S. farmers without reliance on ongoing donations, manages cold-chain logistics, and delivers to food banks using a self-sustaining model. The organization operates without reliance on ongoing donations, delivering over 102 million meals across 120 food banks nationwide in 2025.“A decade of operations taught us one thing: supply alone doesn’t close the gap, and infrastructure alone doesn’t close the gap. They must move together. The supply exists, and HATCH consistently and reliably gets it where it needs to go. The Coalition will align supply and infrastructure at a scale that finally makes closing the gap possible,” said Daniel Leckie, CEO of HATCH.Improving access to wholesome, nutritious protein to ensure Americans can Eat Real Food has meaningful implications for public health, healthcare costs, and economic stability.“This is a monumental moment to create lasting change that will impact Americans for generations. It’s the most meaningful alignment between government, agriculture, and the hunger community I have seen in my career,” said Jeff Simmons, CEO of Elanco Animal Health and HATCH Board Chairman. “The protein industry has the supply, the scale, and the will. What it has needed is the right infrastructure to connect that supply to the families who need it. I’m incredibly grateful to HHS and the USDA, as well as America’s farmers and the U.S. protein industry for joining the Coalition to Close the Protein Gap. Their partnership, paired with HATCH’s proven delivery model, will get more high-quality protein into communities across the country and permanently close the protein gap—without reliance on ongoing donations.”America’s leading protein checkoff organizations and other national producer groups stand united behind the Coalition. The Coalition is designed as a long-term demand channel that turns American supply into nutrition outcomes for American families. The Coalition list continues to grow; current members include Cargill, Case Farms, Elanco, Hilmar Cheese, Koch Foods, Mountaire Farms, MPS Egg Farms, Perdue Farms, Rose Acre Farms, Simmons Foods, and Tyson Foods, with the support of American Egg Board, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Chicken Council, National Milk Producers Federation, National Pork Producers Council, National Pork Board, National Turkey Federation, and Wayne-Sanderson Farms.###ABOUT THE COALITION TO CLOSE THE PROTEIN GAPFounding Coalition partners include HHS, USDA, the CDC Foundation, the nation’s leading beef, pork, poultry, egg, dairy, and turkey checkoff and producer organizations, and hunger advocates. Together, the Coalition’s partners are committing the supply, the infrastructure, and the capital to deliver 3 billion protein-rich meals a year — and finally close America’s protein gap for good.ABOUT HATCHFounded in 2015, HATCH is on a mission to make lasting access to complete nutrition a reality for every community. Through partnerships with hunger relief organizations nationwide, HATCH helps deliver fresh, high-quality protein to families who need it most—creating stability, dignity, and nourishment where it’s often hardest to find. Guided by its “1, 2, 3 Vision,” HATCH is building a future where nutritious food is not a privilege, but a shared foundation for stronger, healthier generations to come. Follow HATCH on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.About Tony Robbins:Tony Robbins is an eight-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, peak performance coach, and life and business strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations, and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. He is also a philanthropist whose influence extends globally, positively impacting over 50 million individuals across 100 countries through his audio programs, educational videos, and live seminars.Media Contact for Tony Robbins:Jennifer Connellyjconnelly@jconnelly.com(646) 922-7755

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