Mubadala Announces Sale of 22 Million Shares of GlobalFoundries

Mubadala announced today that it has sold 22 million ordinary shares of GlobalFoundries Inc.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (“Mubadala”) announced today that it has sold 22 million ordinary shares (“Shares”) of GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS) (“GlobalFoundries”) pursuant to Securities Act Rule 144 in a block trade (the “Sale”).Immediately prior to the Sale, Mubadala beneficially owned 422 million Shares, representing approximately 77% of the issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Sale, Mubadala beneficially owns 400 million Shares, representing approximately 73% of the issued and outstanding Shares.Camilla Languille, Co-CEO of Private Equity at Mubadala, said: “GlobalFoundries remains an important long-term investment for Mubadala and a key asset within our diversified global portfolio. As a significant shareholder, we remain highly committed to the company’s strategic direction and believe that broadening its institutional shareholder base will further strengthen GlobalFoundries’ positioning as a leading US semiconductor company.”-ENDS-About MubadalaMubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala’s US$385 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

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