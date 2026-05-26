Louisiana Trustees Release Phase 2 Draft Restoration Plan for East Orleans Landbridge Restoration Project and Raccoon Island Restoration Project

The Deepwater Horizon Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group is proposing the East Orleans Landbridge Restoration project and the Raccoon Island Restoration project to restore injuries to wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The projects are included in a draft restoration plan, which is now available for public review and comment through June 17, 2026.

The Trustees will hold a public webinar on the plan on Monday, June 8, 2026, at noon Central Time.

The plan, Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group Draft Phase 2 Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment #8.1: East Orleans Landbridge Restoration Project and Raccoon Island Restoration Project, is a continuation of the 2022 Restoration Plan/Environmental Assessment #8: Wetlands, Coastal, and Nearshore Habitats, and Birds (PDF, 529 pages). That plan selected the East Orleans Landbridge Restoration project and the Raccoon Island Restoration project for engineering and design funding under the Wetlands, Coastal, and Nearshore Habitats Restoration Type. This Phase 2 Plan evaluates a reasonable range of design alternatives for two projects:

East Orleans Landbridge Restoration project, which intends to create and restore marsh habitat

Raccoon Island Restoration project, which intends to create and restore beach, dune, and tidal habitats through sand fill placement and shoreline protection

The preferred alternative for the East Orleans Landbridge Restoration project, Design Alternative 4, is proposed for construction with an estimated total cost of approximately $101.2 million. This alternative would create approximately 1,320 acres of marsh habitat and will construct approximately 14,867 linear feet of shoreline protection. Habitat restoration would be accomplished by dredging and utilization of sediment from Lake St. Catherine. Two other design alternatives and a no-action alternative were also analyzed.

The preferred alternative for the Raccoon Island Restoration project, Design Alternative 3, is proposed for construction with an estimated total cost of approximately $145.5 million. This alternative would create approximately 102 acres of beach and dune habitat, along with approximately 308 acres of marsh habitat, including important bird nesting habitats. Two other design alternatives and a no-action alternative were also analyzed.

The Louisiana Trustees are seeking public comment on the draft restoration plan through June 17, 2026.

Hard copies of the executive summary and fact sheets are also available for review during the public comment period at l ocal public libraries.

Public Comment and Webinar

Comments can be submitted during the public comment period by one of the following methods:

Online: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LATIGRP8-1

U.S. Mail: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 341 N. Greeno RD, Suite A, Fairhope, AL 36532. To be considered, mailed comments must be postmarked on or before June 17, 2026.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 341 N. Greeno RD, Suite A, Fairhope, AL 36532. To be considered, mailed comments must be postmarked on or before June 17, 2026. Public webinar:

We will hold a public webinar on Monday, June 8, 2026, at noon CT. We will present the draft plan and take verbal comments during the webinar. Register for the webinar here.

After registering for a webinar, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the webinar. Instructions for commenting will be provided during the webinar. Presentation material and factsheets about the projects can be found below.

Draft Plan, Fact Sheets, and Other Documents