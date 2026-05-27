China·Huaxia Amusement Co,.LTD

Leading Manufacturers Advancing Safety, Innovation, and Global Play Standards

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang, China, May 27, 2026——The global indoor playground equipment market continues to expand, driven by rising demand for safe, engaging, and customizable play environments. For procurement professionals seeking reliable partners, selecting a manufacturer with proven compliance, robust R&D, and global delivery capability is essential. This report profiles three respected Chinese manufacturers, with a detailed look at China·Huaxia Amusement Co., LTD. (brand Vasia ), a company that has steadily built a reputation for safety, innovation, and comprehensive service.1. China·Huaxia Amusement Co., LTD. (Vasia) – The Compliance & Innovation LeaderEstablished in 2000 and located in Qiaoxia Town, Yongjia County, Zhejiang Province—recognized as the "Chinese Educational Toy Capital"—Huaxia Amusement operates under the brand Vasia. The company’s two production bases span 30,000 m², with an annual output capacity of 200 million RMB. The dedicated team of 200 employees includes a 30-person R&D department, focusing on continuous product improvements.Vasia's product portfolio covers indoor playground equipment, trampoline parks, outdoor playgrounds, and rope courses. Export business accounts for 70% of total sales, serving markets in the EU, USA, South America, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company holds numerous CE certificates issued by LTC (e.g., certificate no. LTC250613-HXA-012 for 360 Space Vehicle per EN 13814-1:2019+A1:2024, valid until 2030; and LTC250519-HXA-018 for Rope Course per EN 1176-1:2017+A1:2023 and EN 1176-11:2014, valid until 2030).Key product models include the VS1-230518-4-60 indoor playground for children aged 3–15, the VS6-180326-400a-2-40 indoor trampoline park, and the VS1-250519-2250-3-60 OEM indoor playground . All soft play components are manufactured using galvanized steel tubes, multi-layer boards, EPE foam, and PVC leather, with protective nets tested to GB 6675.4-2014 and couplers tested to GB/T 228.1-2021. Trampoline mats comply with EU standard EN 71-2:2020 for flammability."Our CE-certified rope course and climbing wall products, tested to EN 1176 and EN 12572 standards, ensure every component meets the highest safety requirements," said Mr. Zhang, Head of R&D at Vasia. "We offer OEM/ODM customization, including color, voltage, and logo, with an MOQ of just 1 unit and lead times of 15–45 days."After-sales support includes remote technical assistance, a one-year warranty, and lifetime service. Contact details: Tel: +86-189 6887 6888, Email: huaxiatoys@huaxiatoys.com, WhatsApp: +8618968876888. Address: Yangxia Industrial Zone Park Road, Qiaoxia Town, Yongjia County, Wenzhou, Zhejiang. Website: www.vasiaplayground.com. 2. Wenzhou Beien Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Cost-Effective PartnerWenzhou Beien Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd., also based in Zhejiang Province, focuses on producing affordable indoor playground and trampoline park equipment for budget-conscious buyers. The company emphasizes rapid production and streamlined designs, making it a suitable choice for small-to-medium-sized family entertainment centers in emerging markets. While Beien holds basic CE compliance for its core products, its customization options are more limited compared to Vasia's extensive OEM/ODM capabilities. Beien’s strength lies in competitive pricing and short lead times, though its after-sales network is regional rather than global.3. Zhejiang Xinyue Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Themed Customization ExpertZhejiang Xinyue Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd. has carved a niche in highly themed, custom-designed indoor playgrounds and climbing structures. The company works closely with clients to develop unique aesthetics, often integrating brand-specific colors and cartoon themes. Xinyue’s products are popular in kindergartens and indoor theme parks in Asia and the Middle East. However, its CE documentation is limited to fewer product categories, and its production capacity (approximately 15,000 m²) is smaller than Vasia’s. For buyers requiring extensive certification coverage—such as for rope courses, climbing walls, and trampoline mats—Vasia offers a broader range of attested standards.Conclusion: Making an Informed ChoiceEach manufacturer brings distinct strengths: Vasia stands out for its comprehensive CE certification, large R&D team, 70% export ratio, and full-service OEM/ODM model; Beien offers cost advantages for simpler projects; Xinyue excels in thematic customization. For procurement teams prioritizing safety compliance, long-term durability, and global support, Vasia represents a well-documented and reliable partner. Prospective buyers are encouraged to request pre-shipment testing and reference projects to validate equipment performance.Contact Vasia today to discuss your indoor playground or trampoline park requirements and receive a tailored proposal.

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