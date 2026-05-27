Public Notice of Availability of Applications for HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) & Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA)

Hernando County Housing & Supportive Services (HSS) announces to the general public that applications for Program Year (PY) 2026 funding under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) will be accepted during an open application period beginning May 29, 2026, with a deadline of July 17, 2026, by 5:00 p.m.

Approximately $240,000 in HOME funds is available for qualified organizations to administer TBRA activities in accordance with 24 CFR Part 92.

HOME TBRA funds may be used for eligible activities including rental assistance, security/utility deposits, and allowable administrative costs.

Eligible Applicants

Qualified nonprofit organizations, public agencies, and local government entities with demonstrated experience in rental assistance administration or housing stability services.

Applications will be available online at:

www.hernandocounty.us/living-here/housing-supportive-services/grants/

Applications must be submitted electronically to:

HousingandSupportiveServices@HernandoCounty.us

A TBRA Applicant Workshop will be held:

Date: [June 16, 2026]

Time: [3:00pm]

Location/Format: [Main Library, 238 Howell Avenue, Brooksville, Fl 34601]

Questions may be submitted to HousingandSupportiveServices@HernandoCounty.us until July 6, 2026, at 12:00 pm. Responses will be posted at the website listed above by July 10, 2026, at 5:00pm.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT OF 1990, persons needing special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the Housing & Supportive Services Department no later than four (4) days prior to the proceeding at (352) 540-4338. If hearing impaired, please call 711 or 1-800-676-3777 for assistance.