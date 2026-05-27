33 Agency Expands AI Infrastructure and Public-Private Modernization Advisory

33 Agency

New initiative positions 33 Agency and Danny Hayes II around AI infrastructure, telecom, capital readiness, and modernization strategy

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 33 Agency LLC today announced an expanded advisory focus designed to help qualified clients prepare for public-private AI infrastructure projects and large-scale modernization initiatives tied to federal, state, municipal, and enterprise priorities.The expansion reflects what 33 Agency believes is a broader shift occurring across the artificial intelligence market. AI is no longer being evaluated solely as a software category. Increasingly, it is being treated as an infrastructure, deployment, governance, and capital-coordination challenge involving telecommunications systems, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data centers, energy capacity, workforce modernization, procurement pathways, and institutional oversight.33 Agency stated that its expanded advisory work is intended for clients with real operating capability and credible deployment potential rather than purely conceptual AI initiatives. The firm’s role is to help qualified organizations evaluate how their capabilities align with modernization priorities, what procurement or public-private pathways may be relevant, what governance and infrastructure requirements may apply, and how projects should be positioned before entering institutional or public-sector review environments.The broader federal landscape increasingly supports this direction. Federal agencies continue expanding AI procurement pathways through GSA acquisition programs and modernization initiatives, while small-business and set-aside frameworks remain active across multiple procurement categories tied to infrastructure, technology, and operational modernization.“AI infrastructure will not be built through pitch decks alone,” said Keary “Danny” Hayes II, Senior Advisor at 33 Agency. “The organizations that succeed in this environment will be the ones capable of combining operating capability, procurement discipline, infrastructure readiness, governance controls, cybersecurity awareness, and credible execution planning into one institutional story.”33 Agency stated that its advisory work may involve project-readiness review, infrastructure positioning, procurement-pathway assessment, public-private modernization strategy, governance planning, stakeholder coordination, capital-readiness positioning, and operational documentation support for qualified clients pursuing federally aligned opportunities.The firm also stated that telecommunications infrastructure is becoming increasingly important to AI modernization efforts as deployment environments depend more heavily on connectivity, cloud architecture, data movement, edge-compute systems, operational distribution networks, and infrastructure-scale coordination.Internal advisory materials reviewed by 33 Agency further reinforce the importance of operating-company structures, infrastructure-oriented deployment planning, governance discipline, and operational control when evaluating AI modernization opportunities tied to large-scale infrastructure and institutional environments.“The market is increasingly rewarding organizations that can demonstrate seriousness,” Hayes added. “Public-private modernization requires more than technology. It requires documentation, operational credibility, infrastructure planning, implementation readiness, governance discipline, and the ability to execute responsibly at scale.”33 Agency emphasized that it does not guarantee federal funding, procurement awards, public-private partnership approvals, agency adoption, capital commitments, or sole-source opportunities. The firm stated that its role is to help qualified clients organize the positioning, infrastructure narrative, procurement readiness, operational planning, and institutional strategy required to pursue such opportunities responsibly.The firm also stated that confidential clients, telecommunications relationships, capital partners, and pending modernization opportunities will not be publicly identified unless disclosure is authorized.About 33 Agency33 Agency is a strategic advisory firm supporting select clients across AI infrastructure strategy, public-private initiatives, procurement readiness, government affairs, institutional communications, infrastructure planning, and enterprise modernization. The firm helps organizations develop structured, operationally credible, and institutionally aligned implementation strategies for complex infrastructure, technology, and public-private opportunities.About Keary “Danny” Hayes IIKeary “Danny” Hayes II, also known professionally as Danny Hayes II, is Senior Advisor at 33 Agency, where he focuses on AI infrastructure strategy, public-private initiatives, procurement readiness, enterprise modernization, institutional communications, and federally aligned infrastructure opportunities. Hayes participates in advisory work involving artificial intelligence deployment, telecommunications infrastructure, infrastructure planning, public-private finance strategy, and operational-readiness initiatives across public- and private-sector environments. He is also federally registered under the Lobbying Disclosure Act in connection with government affairs and strategic advisory activities involving federal engagement and institutional modernization efforts.

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