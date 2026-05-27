Michael J. Satz wins Criminal Law Section’s Selig I. Goldin Award

Michael J. Satz

Michael J. Satz, a former Broward state attorney who spent an unprecedented 36 years in office prosecuting pill mills, racketeers, and corrupt politicians, is the 2026 Selig I. Goldin Award recipient, the Criminal Law Section’s highest honor.

Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Tatania R. Salvador, the section chair, cited Satz’s “extraordinary legacy” of public service and “lasting impact” on the criminal justice system.

“Mr. Satz devoted decades to the pursuit of justice with integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

Satz will receive the award June 19 at a Criminal Law Section luncheon during The Florida Bar Convention in Orlando.

This year’s keynote luncheon speaker is former South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman.

Newman gained national attention — and praise for his calm demeanor — when he presided over the 2023 double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a fourth-generation lawyer, business owner, and member of a Lowcountry “legal dynasty” who was convicted of killing his wife Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul.

The killings inspired podcasts, a hit Netflix docuseries, “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” and an eight-part Hulu drama starring Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette.

The South Carolina Supreme Court recently overturned the conviction, citing “breathtaking” interference by a former court clerk. The state intends to retry the case.

A 1976 graduate of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Newman spent 17 years in private practice, and later served as an assistant county solicitor, before he was elected to the circuit bench by the South Carolina General Assembly in 2000. He served as a South Carolina circuit court judge for 23 years.

The section is honored to host him, Salvador said.

“Judge Newman’s leadership on the Alex Murdaugh trial, one of the nation’s most closely watched cases, demonstrated the importance of judicial independence, composure, and public confidence in our courts — values that remain at the foundation of the fair administration of justice,” Salvador said.

First elected in 1976, Satz was Florida’s longest-serving state attorney when he stepped down in 2016 — after voters returned him to office for nine consecutive terms.

During his tenure, Satz initiated grand jury investigations into illegal pill mills, a school construction bribery scandal, youth gang activity, and organized crime, to name a few.

At the same time, Satz was active in countless crime prevention efforts, including organizing a Broward County Elder Abuse and Exploitation Seminar and the county’s first foster care summit.

Friends and supporters note that Satz has long championed victims’ rights, establishing a Victims Advocate Unit early in his tenure, eventually earning him a 2004 “President’s Award” by the Broward Victims’ Rights Coalition.

Over the years, community and professional service organizations have showered Satz with awards and commendations.

He is a 2020 recipient of the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association’s “Eugene Whitworth Memorial Award,” and a 2015 recipient of the “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the B’nai B’rith Justice Unit #5270 and the Broward Victim’s Rights Coalition.

In 2001, the Broward County Bar Association presented Satz with the “Lynn Futch Professionalism in Practice Award.”

The Selig I. Goldin Memorial Award is presented annually to a member of the Florida legal community who has made “outstanding, long-term contributions to the state's criminal justice system, demonstrating exceptional competence, service, and compassion.”

The award honors the memory of Selig I. Goldin, a highly respected Gainesville criminal defense attorney and former Criminal Law Section Executive Council member.

Goldin died of cancer in 1980 at the age of 41. He was widely admired for his dedication, zeal, and willingness to represent unpopular clients or those who were unable to pay.

Recipients are chosen based on their demonstration of “trial excellence, strict adherence to ethics, and an unwavering devotion to the improvement of the criminal justice system and legal profession.”