USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2026) — U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka and the American Red Cross celebrated the completion of the command’s revitalized Red Cross Dental Assistant Program during a ceremony recognizing five students who each completed more than 600 hours of combined coursework, clinical observation and hands-on chairside assisting experience.

Over six months, the students trained alongside Navy dental professionals, gaining hands-on experience in a military dental clinic while building skills that support patient care and readiness.

“We are honored to welcome you to the 2026 Red Cross Dental Assistant Program completion ceremony,” said Capt. Casey J. Burns, program director, during opening remarks at the ceremony. “This marks the first class to complete the program at USNH Yokosuka since 2019, and we are proud of the dedication, professionalism and perseverance these participants demonstrated throughout the past six months.”

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Mathew Burdick, director for Dental Services, joined Mary Mekeal, chapter program director for the American Red Cross, and Maryam Rajaei, regional program specialist for the American Red Cross, in presenting certificates and letters of completion to Alexis Cates, Amari Ewing, Mona Gallegos, Sophie Geller and Victoria Miller, recognizing the hard work and clinical skills they developed during the program.

Throughout the course, students received practical experience in chairside assisting for operative, prosthodontic, oral surgery and hygiene procedures, along with training in infection control, sterilization procedures, dental radiography, alginate impressions, rubber dam setup, dental charting and patient communication. They also completed more than 100 hours of classroom instruction and passed written and practical evaluations covering key dental assisting skills.

The program provides participants with practical healthcare experience while helping support clinical operations and workforce development within Navy Medicine.

“Managing this program on my own would have been impossible,” Burns said during the ceremony while recognizing Lt. Cmdr. Erich Chen, Red Cross volunteers and the instructional team who helped reestablish the program at USNH Yokosuka. “Lt. Cmdr. Chen played a key role in coordinating and teaching the course. This class's achievement of more than 600 hours of instruction and hands-on training shows what can be accomplished when Navy Medicine and the American Red Cross work together. Thank you to the entire dental directorate for ensuring the program was a success”

The ceremony also recognized Rajaei for more than 25 years of volunteer service supporting the program and military healthcare initiatives.

Through partnerships with organizations such as the American Red Cross, USNH Yokosuka continues creating opportunities that build clinical experience, support patient care and strengthen medical readiness for the Fleet, the Force and their families.

Individuals interested in joining future cohorts of the Red Cross Dental Assistant Program as volunteers can contact the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces office at yokosuka@redcross.org or call 046-816-7490 or DSN 243-7490. The office is located on the first floor of USNH Yokosuka next to the Family Medicine Department.