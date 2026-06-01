Top Tech Tidbits Surpasses 45,000 Weekly Readers, Backed by Independent LinkedIn Audience Verification

♿️ The Week's News in Access Technology

The world's leading not-for-profit access technology publication marks a one-year, 5,000-reader growth milestone with independent LinkedIn verification.

Every name on that subscriber list is a person who counts on us to keep them current, and who, by reading us, helps us reach the next person who needs what we publish.” — Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher, Top Tech Tidbits

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One year ago, on May 26, 2025, Top Tech Tidbits, the world's leading not-for-profit access technology publication, announced surpassing 40,000 weekly readers. Today, just over one year later, Top Tech Tidbits announces surpassing 45,000.

That is roughly 5,000 new readers in twelve months. 5,000 more people who have chosen Top Tech Tidbits as their trusted weekly source for current news, productivity tips, walk-throughs, and explainer videos in access technology.

"45,000 is a great number, but it's the meaning behind it that matters," said Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher. "Every name on that subscriber list is a person who counts on us to keep them current, and who, by reading us, helps us reach the next person who needs what we publish. From my vantage point as Publisher, that's the whole point."

About Top Tech Tidbits

Founded in 2004 and acquired by Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. in May 2020, Top Tech Tidbits operates as a not-for-profit project. Each issue aggregates the latest news and trends in access technology using AI, then curates them through a three-person human voting panel requiring 2-of-3 approval before any Tidbit is published. The publication serves blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, neurodivergent, and disabled professionals, educators, and enthusiasts worldwide. It is released free of charge every Thursday at 6:00 AM ET via email, the website, and the PWD Media Distribution Co-Op social network.

Key Newsletter Statistics (Averages, Last 12 Months)

- Current Subscribers: Over 45,000

- Open Rate: 46%

- Click Rate: 42%

- Bounce Rate: 1.1%

- Ad CTRs: 2 to 12%

Compared to industry averages of roughly 16% open and 7% click-through, Top Tech Tidbits readers are not just on the list. They are reading, clicking, and acting each week.

Independent Verification

These numbers are now independently verified. On May 15, 2026, Top Tech Tidbits uploaded its SHA-256-hashed subscriber list to LinkedIn Campaign Manager's Matched Audiences tool. LinkedIn matched 38,910 of 45,776 uploaded subscribers, an 85% match rate, well above LinkedIn's published 30 to 60% B2B baseline. The full demographic breakdown, twelve panels covering job functions, seniority, industries, employers, skills, geography, and content interests, is published at https://toptechtidbits.com/audience/ and regenerated every three months.

The Tidbits Team

Content is selected each week by a three-person voting panel requiring 2-of-3 approval per Tidbit: Aaron Di Blasi (Publisher), John Hanlin (Editor, technology and access law attorney), and Jenna Lang (Editor, U.S. government accessibility advocate). Two additional editors serve in advisory and contributor roles: Vicki Walton (joined January 2024) and Dr. Kirk Adams, PhD (joined June 2025), founder of Innovative Impact, LLC and former President & CEO of the American Foundation for the Blind.

"What brought me to Top Tech Tidbits in June 2025 is the same thing that has kept me here," said Dr. Kirk Adams. "This publication takes the work of building blind and low-vision careers seriously. 45,000 weekly readers is a strong signal that access technology journalism, done right, has an audience that wants it and acts on it."

Sponsorship, Funding, and Accessibility

Top Tech Tidbits is funded by Sponsors, Advertisers, and Supporters, with Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. covering any shortfall. Sponsorship pricing follows a transparent formula of $50 USD per month per 10,000 readers reached. The current rate, set at the 40,000 threshold in May 2025, is $200 per month. The next adjustment follows the same formula at 50,000. Existing Sponsors retain their legacy rates indefinitely. In late 2025, Mind Vault Solutions funded a complete redesign of the website on WordPress.com to deliver full mobile accessibility, the publication's most significant accessibility infrastructure investment since the May 2020 acquisition.

Sincerest gratitude to all 45,000 readers, the Sponsors and Advertisers who fund weekly distribution, the Supporters who donate without expecting anything in return, and to the Tidbits Editorial Team who picks every Tidbit, every single week.

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