33 Agency Launches Federal AI Infrastructure Opportunity Desk

33 Agency

New platform expands 33 Agency’s AI infrastructure and modernization advisory work led by Danny Hayes II.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 33 Agency LLC today announced the launch of its Capital-Backed Federal Opportunity Desk, a new advisory platform designed to support qualified clients evaluating federal, public-sector, and public-private partnership opportunities across artificial intelligence, telecommunications, cybersecurity, infrastructure, cloud systems, data centers, workforce modernization, healthcare technology, logistics, and enterprise modernization.The new desk is designed for companies, infrastructure operators, and capital partners preparing to enter government-facing markets where successful engagement increasingly requires more than a technology pitch. 33 Agency stated that public-sector AI and infrastructure opportunities now demand documented operational capability, procurement-pathway awareness, cybersecurity posture, implementation readiness, governance discipline, and a credible capital and infrastructure narrative.The launch builds on 33 Agency’s previously announced Strategic AI Advisory and Infrastructure Planning Practice and its enterprise AI governance and procurement-readiness advisory services. Those earlier initiatives focused on helping organizations evaluate AI deployment, infrastructure planning, operational governance, cybersecurity coordination, procurement readiness, vendor assessment, and institutional implementation strategy.The new Capital-Backed Federal Opportunity Desk extends that work into a more infrastructure- and execution-oriented lane focused on helping qualified clients organize projects capable of surviving institutional, procurement, and public-private review environments.33 Agency stated that it will support qualified clients with federal opportunity review, agency and stakeholder mapping, public-private partnership strategy, capital-readiness positioning, procurement-pathway assessment, infrastructure narrative development, entity-readiness screening, capability-statement preparation, and bid-readiness coordination.The announcement comes as federal AI acquisition and infrastructure planning become increasingly formalized. Federal agencies have continued expanding AI acquisition pathways through GSA procurement programs and related modernization initiatives, while the Department of Energy has separately explored opportunities tied to AI infrastructure and data-center development at federally controlled sites with existing energy capacity and infrastructure advantages.“Capital is increasingly looking for real infrastructure, not AI slogans,” said Keary “Danny” Hayes II , Senior Strategist at 33 Agency. “At the same time, agencies and public-sector buyers need solutions that are documented, governed, secure, executable, and operationally credible. We believe the next phase of AI modernization will reward organizations that can combine infrastructure readiness, implementation capability, procurement awareness, and capital coordination into real deployment strategies.”33 Agency stated that its work will focus on clients meeting appropriate federal-readiness standards, including required registrations, procurement eligibility, compliance-aware documentation, operational capacity, and implementation credibility where applicable.The firm added that AI infrastructure opportunities are increasingly converging with telecommunications systems, cloud deployment, cybersecurity, edge-compute architecture, data governance, workforce modernization, logistics coordination, and operational infrastructure planning. 33 Agency believes many future public-private modernization projects will require organizations capable of integrating those environments into cohesive deployment strategies rather than treating them as isolated technology categories.The firm also stated that internal advisory materials reviewed by 33 Agency continue to reinforce the importance of operating-company structures, infrastructure-oriented project organization, governance controls, and capital-readiness planning when evaluating large-scale AI and modernization opportunities.“The public-private market rewards seriousness,” Hayes added. “Organizations increasingly need to demonstrate what they can build, how they will govern it, how they will fund it, how they will comply, and why the deployment actually matters operationally. That is becoming the real threshold for institutional and public-sector engagement.”33 Agency emphasized that it does not guarantee federal contracts, agency approvals, public funding, procurement awards, sole-source opportunities, capital commitments, or public-private partnership selection. The firm stated that its role is to help qualified clients organize the positioning, documentation, infrastructure narrative, operational strategy, and institutional readiness necessary to pursue those opportunities responsibly.33 Agency also stated that confidential clients, capital partners, telecommunications relationships, infrastructure discussions, and pending opportunities will not be publicly identified unless disclosure is authorized.About 33 Agency33 Agency is a strategic advisory firm supporting select clients across AI infrastructure strategy, public-private initiatives, procurement readiness, government affairs, institutional communications, infrastructure planning, and enterprise modernization. The firm helps organizations develop structured, operationally credible, and institutionally aligned implementation strategies for complex infrastructure, technology, and public-private opportunities.About Keary “Danny” Hayes IIKeary “Danny” Hayes II, also known professionally as Danny Hayes II, is Senior Strategist at 33 Agency, where he focuses on AI infrastructure strategy, public-private initiatives, procurement readiness, enterprise modernization, institutional communications, and federally aligned infrastructure opportunities. Hayes participates in advisory work involving artificial intelligence deployment, telecommunications infrastructure, infrastructure planning, public-private finance strategy, and operational-readiness initiatives across public- and private-sector environments. He is also federally registered under the Lobbying Disclosure Act in connection with government affairs and strategic advisory activities involving federal engagement and institutional modernization efforts.

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