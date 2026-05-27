33 Agency Expands AI Infrastructure and Federal Modernization Advisory Platform

33 Agency

Strategic expansion positions 33 Agency and Senior Strategist Keary “Danny” Hayes II at the center of AI infrastructure and federal modernization advisory.

Washington is not only looking for AI concepts. It is increasingly looking for executable projects, qualified counterparties, infrastructure-ready deployment plans, and capital-ready structures.” — Keary “Danny” Hayes II, Senior Advisor

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 33 Agency LLC today announced the expansion of its public-private partnership advisory platform for qualified clients pursuing opportunities across artificial intelligence, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, data systems, energy-adjacent infrastructure, and public-sector modernization.The expanded platform is designed to support companies, infrastructure operators, and capital partners seeking to align private capital, operating capability, technology providers, and implementation partners with federally relevant infrastructure and modernization priorities.The expansion builds on 33 Agency’s previously announced Strategic AI Advisory and Infrastructure Planning Practice and its enterprise AI governance and procurement-readiness advisory services. Those initiatives positioned the firm around AI governance planning, operational readiness, cybersecurity coordination, infrastructure evaluation, stakeholder alignment, vendor-assessment support, and procurement-readiness planning for enterprise, telecommunications, infrastructure, healthcare, logistics, and public-sector environments.The new public-private partnership capability extends that work into a more infrastructure- and capital-coordination-focused lane. 33 Agency will support qualified clients with project positioning, capital-partner coordination, federal opportunity review, agency mapping, procurement-readiness strategy, set-aside and sole-source pathway assessment, infrastructure narrative development, stakeholder-engagement strategy, and bid-readiness coordination.The broader federal market is increasingly moving in this direction. The General Services Administration has established AI procurement pathways through OneGov agreements and related acquisition mechanisms for agencies seeking artificial intelligence capabilities. The Department of Energy has separately identified federal sites positioned for rapid AI infrastructure and data-center development, including locations with existing energy infrastructure and grid capacity.“Public-sector AI is increasingly becoming an infrastructure and capital-deployment issue,” said Keary “Danny” Hayes II , Senior Strategist at 33 Agency. “The next phase is not only about software. It is about which organizations can bring credible operating capability, governance discipline, cybersecurity awareness, procurement-ready documentation, infrastructure planning, and capital coordination into large-scale modernization initiatives.”33 Agency stated that it will work only with clients meeting appropriate federal-readiness standards, including required entity documentation, procurement eligibility, compliance posture, operational capacity, and SAM.gov registration where applicable.The firm’s advisory work may include support for telecommunications companies, infrastructure operators, AI platform companies, cybersecurity firms, workforce-modernization providers, cloud and edge-compute companies, health-technology providers, logistics platforms, data-center participants, and capital partners seeking exposure to federally aligned modernization opportunities.The telecommunications component is expected to remain an important focus area as AI deployment increasingly depends on network infrastructure, data movement, edge-compute architecture, distribution systems, and large-scale connectivity environments.33 Agency will not publicly identify confidential clients, telecommunications relationships, capital partners, procurement targets, or enterprise relationships unless authorized. The firm stated that public communications will remain focused on infrastructure trends, procurement pathways, advisory capabilities, market categories, and project-readiness standards rather than non-public client engagements.The firm maintains federal lobbying registration credentials under the Lobbying Disclosure Act, including a U.S. House of Representatives registration ID, supporting compliant federal engagement, disclosure, and advocacy activity where applicable.“Washington is not only looking for AI concepts,” Hayes added. “It is increasingly looking for executable projects, qualified counterparties, infrastructure-ready deployment plans, and capital-ready structures capable of moving from concept to implementation responsibly.”33 Agency does not guarantee federal funding, contract awards, agency action, sole-source awards, set-aside eligibility, or public-private partnership approval. The firm’s role is to help qualified clients develop the strategy, positioning, documentation, and institutional readiness required to pursue those opportunities responsibly.About 33 Agency33 Agency is a strategic advisory firm supporting select clients across AI infrastructure strategy, public-private initiatives, procurement readiness, government affairs, institutional communications, infrastructure planning, and enterprise modernization. The firm helps organizations develop structured, operationally credible, and institutionally aligned implementation strategies for complex infrastructure, technology, and public-private opportunities.About Keary “Danny” Hayes IIKeary “Danny” Hayes II, also known professionally as Danny Hayes II, is Senior Strategist at 33 Agency, where he focuses on AI infrastructure strategy, public-private initiatives, procurement readiness, enterprise modernization, institutional communications, and federally aligned infrastructure opportunities. Hayes participates in advisory work involving artificial intelligence deployment, telecommunications infrastructure, infrastructure planning, public-private finance strategy, and operational-readiness initiatives across public- and private-sector environments. He is also federally registered under the Lobbying Disclosure Act in connection with government affairs and strategic advisory activities involving federal engagement and institutional modernization efforts.

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