Orange Biomed to Showcases World’s First Single-Cell Tech for Home HbA1c Testing at ADA 2026

Orange Biomed presenting at the ADA Innovation Hub in 2025.

Microfluidic-based study selected for prestigious Late-Breaking Session, tackling reproducibility challenges in diabetes monitoring

Through continued refinement of our single-cell analysis microfluidic technology, we aim to make advanced HbA1c testing more accessible to people everywhere.” — Dr. Unghyeon Ko, Co- President of Orange Biomed

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed, a medical technology pioneer behind the world’s first microfluidic-based single-cell analysis technology, today announced it has been selected to present its latest research during the Late-Breaking Poster Session at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions.The study highlights a critical leap in advancing reproducibility for HbA1c testing at the world’s most influential scientific meeting for diabetes professionals. Scheduled for Sunday, June 7, at 12:30 PM CT, the presentation marks a significant distinction for Orange Biomed. ADA Late-Breaking sessions are strictly reserved for urgent, high-impact research completed just prior to the conference.Orange Biomed returns to the ADA Scientific Sessions for the fourth consecutive year. The company will present its recent study, titled “Improving the Reproducibility of Red Blood Cell Transit Velocity Distributions for HbA1c Estimation Using a Microfluidic Sensor” (#2892-LB).“Consistent monitoring is the cornerstone of diabetes management, yet the industry has long struggled to deliver reliable HbA1c testing in a truly accessible and portable format. To fundamentally improve accessibility, we believe reproducibility in home-use environments must first be addressed,” said Dr. Unghyeon Ko, Co- President of Orange Biomed. “Through continued refinement of our single-cell analysis microfluidic technology, we aim to make advanced HbA1c testing more accessible to people everywhere.”Presentation Details:• Study Title: Improving the Reproducibility of Red Blood Cell Transit Velocity Distributions for HbA1c Estimation Using a Microfluidic Sensor• Poster Number: #2892-LB• Session Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026• Session Time: 12:30 PM (CT)• Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E), New Orleans, LAThe ADA Scientific Sessions is the global stage where the future of diabetes care is shaped. Running from June 5–8, 2026, the conference is expected to draw more than 12,000 experts from over 110 countries to discuss breakthroughs in metabolic health and diabetes technology.Orange Biomed invites conference attendees, partners, and media representatives to connect in person during the presentation.About Orange BiomedOrange Biomed is dedicated to solving unmet needs in chronic disease management. Its flagship technology, the OBM rapid A1c, is a microfluidic-based HbA1c testing platform designed to bring advanced diabetes monitoring closer to patients. Through its single-cell analysis technology, the company aims to improve accessibility, empower patients, and enhance quality of life for people living with diabetes worldwide.Recently recognized in Fortune Korea's "Top 40 Emerging South Korean Healthcare Innovations," Orange Biomed is actively accelerating its momentum in the U.S. market. The company is currently preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission to expand access to innovative diabetes care.Website: https://www.orangebiomed.com

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