Animal Welfare Coalition Accuses Maltese Authorities of Failing Dolphins at Mediterraneo Marine Park

Conditions at Mediterraneo Marine Park are not improving All animals at the Maltese park deserve better. Many continue to live in inadequate enclosures. Recent drone footage exposes the poor living conditions of the dolphins used as a tourist attraction at the Mediterraneo Marine Park in Malta

Waves Not Walls urges Maltese government to act over dolphin welfare concerns at Mediterraneo Marine Park, calling for reform, transparency and accountability.

The dolphins at Mediterraneo Marine Park are not unique. From Malta to Mexico, the US to China, captive marine mammals deserve dignity, compassion and better lives. We must step up and help them.” — Marketa Schusterova, TideBreakers

VALLETTA, MALTA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Waves Not Walls coalition — comprising Animal Liberation Malta, Earth Systems Association, Dolphin Project, Marine Connection and TideBreakers — is urgently calling on the Maltese Government and the Animal Welfare Directorate to intervene over worsening welfare concerns involving five dolphins held at Mediterraneo Marine Park.The coalition says it has repeatedly submitted filmed evidence and formal communications to Maltese authorities documenting concerns about the dolphins’ living conditions, but claims these warnings have gone unaddressed.According to the coalition, the facility houses the dolphins in small, barren pools with limited stimulation and insufficient shade from increasingly intense temperatures. The organisations argue that the resulting negative impact on the animals’ welfare has been consistently underestimated by authorities, who continue to maintain that conditions at the facility are “adequate” — a position the coalition strongly disputes.“The refusal of Maltese authorities to acknowledge the suffering of these five dolphins is deeply concerning,” the coalition said. “Authorities have repeatedly been presented with documented evidence highlighting the physical and psychological impact captivity is having on these animals, yet legitimate welfare concerns continue to be downplayed.”In the wild, dolphins travel vast distances, live in complex social groups and experience highly stimulating natural environments. At Mediterraneo Marine Park, however, the coalition argues that the dolphins are confined to conditions that may contribute to chronic stress, frustration, boredom and psychological distress.“These dolphins are not thriving — they are simply surviving,” the organisations said. “Keeping such intelligent and self-aware animals in an environment devoid of meaningful stimulation cannot reasonably be described as good welfare.”The coalition says recent footage recorded on 20 April 2026 indicates that conditions at the facility remain unchanged despite repeated complaints and assurances from officials that the concerns had been referred to the relevant authorities.The coalition is calling on the Maltese Government and relevant authorities to:1. Immediately improve environmental enrichment and welfare provisions for all dolphins at the facility.2. Release the full welfare assessment report into the dolphins’ living conditions.3. Enforce meaningful welfare standards without further delay.4. Recognise and address the long-term physical and psychological harms captivity can cause to dolphins.“The continued inaction and dismissive attitude towards these concerns is indefensible,” the coalition added. “Every ignored warning and delayed response condemns these dolphins to continued suffering. We urge tourists visiting Malta to support improved welfare standards by boycotting the park and demonstrating that the public is invested in the wellbeing of these sentient animals.”Notes to EditorsFor further information, please contact: liz@marineconnection.orgAdditional images and video footage are available on request. Please credit Waves Not WallsAbout the Waves Not Walls Coalition: The Waves Not Walls coalition brings together Animal Liberation Malta, Earth Systems Association, Dolphin Project, Marine Connection and TideBreakers to campaign for improved welfare standards for dolphins held at Mediterraneo Marine Park in Malta.

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