TRUEiGTECH to Attend i-Con 2026 to Showcase Prediction and Sweepstakes Platforms for European Operators

i-Con 2026: A Launch Strategy Moment for Fast-Moving Operators, European-Market-Ready Platforms TRUEiGTECH Will Discuss at i-Con 2026

TRUEiGTECH will attend i-Con 2026 in Limassol, Cyprus, on 28–29 May 2026, to meet operators and partners ready to take iGaming products from concept to live market execution.” — Prish Kumar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At i-Con 2026 in Limassol, TRUEiGTECH will meet operators and partners to discuss European-market-ready sweepstakes platform development , sports prediction platform development , turnkey casino software, sportsbook infrastructure, casino aggregation, payments, and faster routes from product concept to live market launch.TRUEiGTECH, a global iGaming technology provider, today announced that it will attend i-Con 2026 in Limassol, Cyprus, on 28–29 May 2026, to meet operators, affiliates, platform partners, and digital growth teams preparing to launch and scale next-generation iGaming products.i-Con 2026 will take place at City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol, Cyprus, and is positioned as a major conference for industry leaders and innovators across online high-reward verticals.For operators, the event comes at a critical time. Casino, sweepstakes, sportsbook, and prediction market businesses are moving quickly to secure technology partners before the next wave of product competition intensifies. TRUEiGTECH will use the event to discuss how operators can move from product idea to live execution with software, payments, games, wallets, marketing support, managed services, and operational workflows aligned from the beginning.i-Con 2026: A Launch Strategy Moment for Fast-Moving OperatorsTRUEiGTECH is attending i-Con 2026 with a clear agenda: meet operators who want to move faster without building their product stack around disconnected vendors.Many businesses enter the market with strong ideas but lose months coordinating platform development, payment integrations, game providers, wallet systems, affiliates, CRM, compliance workflows, reporting, and post-launch operations separately.TRUEiGTECH’s approach is built around reducing that friction. The company will discuss turnkey-style deployment models designed to support product launch and scale in as little as 4 weeks, depending on scope, integrations, market requirements, and customization needs.European-Market-Ready Platforms TRUEiGTECH Will Discuss at i-Con 2026At i-Con 2026, TRUEiGTECH will showcase platforms built for operators who want faster launch, stronger ownership, and turnkey-style deployment without months of vendor coordination.TIGSweepstakes — one-stop sweepstakes platform development with dual wallets, games, payments, affiliates, marketing support, managed services, documentation handover, and operator controls.TruePredict — sports prediction platform development with prediction markets, sweepstakes-based sports prediction, liquidity workflows, hybrid CLOB infrastructure, AML controls, and settlement systems.TIGCasino — Turnkey casino software with game aggregation, wallets, payments, CRM, reporting, bonuses, and back-office management.Sportsbook Solutions — sportsbook infrastructure with odds management, live markets, data feeds, risk workflows, and multi-market support.Casino Game Aggregation — one API access to casino content across slots, live casino, table games, crash games, fast games, and regional libraries.TIGSweepstakes: A One-Stop Solution for Sweepstakes Casino LaunchesA major focus at i-Con will be TIGSweepstakes, TRUEiGTECH’s one-stop solution for operators entering the sweepstakes casino market.The platform brings games, payments, dual wallets, CRM, affiliate tools, marketing support, managed operations, analytics, fraud controls, and post-launch support into one ecosystem. This gives operators a stronger route to launch and scale without rebuilding the business stack around separate vendors after development.TruePredict and the Rise of Sweepstakes-Based Sports PredictionTRUEiGTECH will also spotlight TruePredict as a sports prediction platform development solution built for operators exploring the next phase of fan engagement.With FIFA World Cup 2026 featuring 48 teams and 104 fixtures, operators are preparing for a major rise in match predictions, tournament futures, live forecasting, and event-based engagement.A key model TRUEiGTECH will discuss at i-Con is sweepstakes-based sports prediction, where operators can build prediction-led experiences around promotional participation, dual-wallet flows, rewards, eligibility rules, leaderboards, and prize redemption workflows.TruePredict supports this model through sports prediction market infrastructure, liquidity-ready workflows, pricing systems, settlement tools, and operator dashboards, giving brands a flexible route to turn sports attention into recurring engagement.From Product Idea to Live Platform in as Little as 4 WeeksAt i-Con 2026, TRUEiGTECH will meet operators to discuss the practical path from concept to live market execution, including:Platform launch planning for casino, sportsbook, sweepstakes, and prediction market productsProduct demonstrations across dashboards, workflows, and integrationsCustom feature requirements, wallet flows, admin controls, and user journeysPayment, KYC, game provider, sportsbook feed, CRM, affiliate, and analytics integrationsDeployment roadmap, launch timelines, architecture, and scaling strategyTurnkey, white-label, custom development, source-code ownership, and Truly No GGR optionsMarketing support, affiliate growth, managed operations, and post-launch scaling“i-Con 2026 gives us the right environment to meet operators who are ready to move from idea to execution,” said a TRUEiGTECH spokesperson. “Our focus is to show how iGaming, sweepstakes, casino, sportsbook, and prediction market products can launch faster when platform development, payments, content, marketing support, and operations are aligned from the beginning.”Meet TRUEiGTECH at i-Con 2026 in LimassolTRUEiGTECH will attend i-Con 2026 in Limassol, Cyprus, on 28–29 May 2026, to meet operators and partners ready to take iGaming products from concept to live market execution.Operators attending the event can connect with TRUEiGTECH to discuss Europe-focused sweepstakes platform development, sports prediction platform development, turnkey casino software, sportsbook infrastructure, casino game aggregation, payment integrations, marketing support, and go-to-market planning.About TRUEiGTECHTRUEiGTECH is a global iGaming technology provider building scalable platforms for online casinos, sweepstakes casinos, sportsbooks, prediction markets, and casino game businesses. The company supports operators across the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, LATAM, Asia, Australia, and emerging iGaming markets with platform development, integrations, managed services, and operator-grade infrastructure.

Sweepstakes Casino Platform Development | TRUEiGTECH

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