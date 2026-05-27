Senate Passes Sen. Blakespear’s Legislation to Balance CEQA Reforms with Needed Environmental and Worker…

Guardrails for advanced manufacturing would help protect the public from chemical leaks, like the one in Garden Grove that triggered evacuations due to the threat of catastrophic explosion

SACRAMENTO – The Senate on Monday passed legislation by Sen. Catherine S. Blakespear, D-Encinitas, to balance reforms made to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) last year with needed protections for the environment, workers and endangered species.

The bill, SB 954, includes safeguards called for by a dozen Senators and 20 Assemblymembers in response to SB 131, legislation passed and signed into law that provides a CEQA exemption for nearly all manufacturing facilities, among other changes. The potential danger and environmental risk of advanced manufacturing facilities was illustrated over the last week with a chemical leak at an aerospace company that resulted in the evacuation of 50,000 residents of Garden Grove.

"The situation in Garden Grove shows why we can’t just have blanket CEQA exemptions for advanced manufacturing facilities in California,” Sen. Blakespear said. “SB 954 ensures that when new industrial facilities are built, that the environment, workers and the communities living next door are protected as they should be."

SB 131 made numerous changes to CEQA, most notably for advanced manufacturing. But the definition for advanced manufacturing encompasses a wide range of heavy industrial uses – such as chemical, plastic and pesticide manufacturing as well as strip mining – that historically have been subject to CEQA given their significant impacts on the environment and public health. California had never before offered a CEQA exemption for industries or projects that were inherently polluting.

Sen. Blakespear joined more than 30 legislators who objected to SB 131’s overly broad exemption for industries and last year signed a letter asking for cleanup legislation to correct this overreach. SB 954 makes good on that promise.

The legislation adds clear environmental guardrails to the CEQA exemption for advanced manufacturing, strengthens protections for habitat of protected species and fixes the CEQA exemption for residential daycare facilities. In addition, SB 954 excludes the fuel, material extraction and recycling industries from receiving the advanced manufacturing exemption.

Polling conducted earlier this year indicates Californians are strongly supportive of SB 954’s approach. The survey, conducted by FM3 Research in March 2026, asked 600 voters on their views of CEQA and the advanced manufacturing exemption. Key findings include:

72% of California voters approve of CEQA, including 90% of Democrats, 73% of Independents, and a plurality (41%) of Republicans. Support is 66% or higher in every region of the state.

64% oppose exempting advanced manufacturing from CEQA's environmental review and public disclosure requirements, including 79% of Democrats, 64% of Independents, and a plurality of 38% of Republicans. More than half of voters strongly oppose the exemption.

85% believe it is extremely or very important to have CEQA review of development projects on a series of impacts on water quality and supply, air quality, risks of exposure to chemicals that cause cancer and birth defects, impacts on public health, and others.

To see all the polling results, go here.

SB 954, which passed on a 22-10 vote, goes next to the Assembly for consideration. The legislation is supported by a broad coalition of environmental and labor organizations that includes California Environmental Voters, California Federation of Labor Unions, Natural Resources Defense Council, UAW and UNITE HERE International Union.

Sen. Blakespear represents Senate District 38, which covers northern San Diego County and southern Orange County. To learn more about the district and Sen. Blakespear, visit her Senate website.