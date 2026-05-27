Over Memorial Day Weekend, ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Kidnappers

Anti-ICE agitators and New Jersey sanctuary politicians chose to spend their Memorial Day weekend smearing ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON –– Over the holiday weekend – while sanctuary politicians and anti-ICE agitators were rioting at the Delaney Hall detention facility in New Jersey – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued to put their lives on the line to arrest criminal illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, and kidnappers.

“While New Jersey sanctuary politicians and anti-ICE agitators chose to spend their Memorial Day weekend smearing law enforcement and rioting outside ICE’s Delaney Hall facility, our law enforcement continued to put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, pedophiles, and kidnappers,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We will not let rioters stop or slow ICE down. Instead of smearing ICE law enforcement, we need sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us to get criminals out of our communities.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Mosiah Wright, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for murder in relation to a drug trafficking crime in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Joaquin Perez-Barajas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted capital murder and manslaughter in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Candido Arroyo-Bautista, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd acts with a child in Oakland, California.

Vidal George-Jimenz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for TWO counts of attempt to commit first-degree rape and attempt to commit first-degree sodomy in Portland, Oregon.

Juan Aurelio Perez-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for kidnapping and assault in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gilberto Alexander Portillo-Zavala, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for assault and battery of a family member in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Jose Luis Carmarena-Pena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for domestic violence, simple assault, and resisting arrest in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Armando Ortiz-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.

Juan Pablo David Tellez-Cabezas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for TWO counts of strangulation, coercion, third-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon in Portland, Oregon.

Gustavo Alfonso Alatorre-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for battery with use of a deadly weapon in Clark County, Nevada.

Jose Esteban Herrera-Luises, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for DUI and domestic violence in Tucson, Arizona.

Ayodeji Olamide Ajayi, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, convicted for domestic assault in Chattanooga, Tennessee and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Miguel Angel Rosales-Carrillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault in Willamson County, Texas.

Hector Rolando Ajque-Camnall, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for hit-and- run and DUI in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

Carlos Gerardo Aviles-Palazuelos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for solicitation to possess dangerous drugs for sale in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Jesus Santana-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for robbery with a firearm and burglary in Santa Ana, California.

Jose Torres-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for burglary of vehicle in San Antonio, Texas.

Servio Rodriguez-Borges, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for robbery in Stock Island, Florida.

Efren Aquino-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for false imprisonment in Monterey County, California.

Juan Jesus Gomez-Wence, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for from Mexico, convicted for criminal possession of a financial device – 2+ devices in Greeley, Colorado.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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