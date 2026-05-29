Yenssen-Dermlin Yenssen- Why chooose Dermlin Yenssen- Production Environment

JIANGSU, CHINA, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wound care market is projected to surpass USD 26 billion in 2026, fueled by rising chronic wound prevalence, aging populations, and expanding surgical volumes. Yet two forces are fundamentally reshaping how clinicians approach wound treatment: the accelerating crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the prohibitive cost of biologic therapies. Yenssen Biotech Co., Ltd., a China-based biotechnology manufacturer, is positioning its proprietary inorganic wound healing platform as a viable alternative that sidesteps both challenges.

Antibiotic Overuse in Wound Care: A Growing Global Concern

Antimicrobial resistance has emerged as one of the defining healthcare challenges of the decade, and wound care sits at the center of the problem. A recent global survey found that 42% of clinicians use antimicrobials preventively on wounds even when infection is not confirmed — a practice widely recognized as a major driver of resistant bacterial strains. At EWMA 2026, a newly published International Guideline on Antimicrobial Stewardship in Wound Care called for a fundamental shift: moving away from antibiotic-first habits toward non-cytotoxic, physically-acting wound management solutions.

This is precisely the approach behind Yenssen Biotech's flagship Dermlin wound healing series. Built on a proprietary silicon-calcium bioactive matrix — an entirely inorganic formulation — Dermlin achieves antimicrobial barrier protection through physical mechanisms rather than pharmaceutical agents, eliminating the risk of contributing to resistance pressure.

The Biologics Cost Barrier

At the other end of the innovation spectrum, advanced wound dressings incorporating growth factors, skin substitutes, and cellular therapies have demonstrated strong clinical outcomes. However, the wound care biologics segment remains constrained by high production costs, complex manufacturing, and inconsistent reimbursement policies — barriers that disproportionately affect healthcare systems in low- and middle-income countries. Industry analysts note that elevated pricing continues to limit access for a considerable portion of the global patient population.

Yenssen Biotech's inorganic bioactive approach offers a fundamentally different cost profile. The silicon-calcium matrix does not require biological sourcing, cold-chain logistics, or the specialized manufacturing infrastructure associated with biologic therapies, making it accessible to a far broader range of healthcare systems and clinical settings.

How the Dermlin Technology Works

Unlike conventional medicated dressings, Dermlin's nano-porous granule structure works through multiple simultaneous mechanisms: immediate hemostasis upon wound contact, superior exudate absorption to maintain moisture balance, pH neutralization of the acidic wound environment, and active promotion of cellular regeneration and epithelialization through bio-inductive signaling — all without antibiotics, steroids, or growth factors.

"The wound care industry is being pulled in two directions — toward increasingly sophisticated biologics that many markets cannot afford, and away from antibiotics that resistance has made unreliable," said a Yenssen Biotech spokesperson. "Our inorganic bioactive platform offers a third path: advanced multi-mechanism healing that is both drug-free and cost-effective."

Versatile Product Forms for Diverse Clinical Needs

Dermlin series are available in four dosage forms, including powder, paste, powder spray and dressing type. They have same function, only for commercial needs. To some extent, powder is more suitable for wet wounds. Paste is more suitable for dry wounds. Powder spray is more suitable for large and wet wounds. While dressing is more suitable for surgical incision.Published clinical case studies document accelerated healing across multiple wound categories, including a chronic wound case where two prior flap transplantation procedures had failed before successful closure was achieved using the Dermlin protocol.

About Yenssen Biotech

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jiangyin, Jiangsu Province, China, Yenssen Biotech Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and production of advanced healthcare products. Designated as a Chinese National Key Center for Class I, II, and III medical devices, the company operates a 45,000+ sq. ft. GMP-standard facility with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications. Its product portfolio spans wound care, oral ulcer treatment, and bone defect repair. For more information, visit www.yenssenbiotech.com.

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