Renovations improve play field at Darrell T. Young Waikele Community Park

Field to be closed three months for rejuvenation. Other facilities within the park will remain available

Vehicle-restricting bollard installation at Darrell T. Young Waikele Community Park

An extensive effort to rejuvenate the play field at Darrell T. Young Waikele Community Park is continuing, with an approximately three-month resting period for the field scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

This timeframe will allow for on-going field renovations and the revitalized grass to rest, helping to ensure a higher quality of field turf at this popular park. Those renovations include a combination of projects from in-house maintenance staff, with the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), and contractor work, including:

Irrigation repairs

Grass rejuvenation: verticutting, aerating, top dressing, lawn rolling, and fertilizing

Installation of vehicle-restricting bollards to prevent illegal off-roading

The $120,040 contracted work to install the bollards was tasked by Grace Pacific (GP) Roadway Solutions, with funding support from Honolulu City Councilmember Matt Weyer.

“This investment in the Darrell T. Young Waikele Community Park will help preserve and improve the field for the many ʻohana, keiki, and athletes who use it every day,” said Councilmember Matt Weyer. “Mahalo to the Department of Parks and Recreation for collaborating with the community to make this progress happen.”

DPR staff have notified permitted field users regarding these rejuvenation efforts, and are coordinating with them to find alternative locations to meet their recreational needs. The field is expected to be reopened for public and permitted use in September 2026.

Other nearby park amenities will remain available under their regular schedules during the project, including the recreation center, 25-yard pool, bathrooms, playground, and parking. The 2026 Summer Fun Program at the park will also operate as regularly scheduled.

Located at 94-870 Lumi‘āina Street, the 12.84-acre community park was transferred to the City in May 1995. It was renamed in honor of the late civil servant and community leader, Darrell T. Young, in December 2023. Mahalo to the Waikele community and park users for their patience and understanding while we task this field rejuvenation effort.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

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Website: honolulu.gov/parks