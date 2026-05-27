USHBC President & CEO Javier Palomarez Responds to Ken Paxton’s Victory in the Texas GOP Senate Primary Runoff

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Attorney General Ken Paxton’s victory in today’s Texas Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff election, political leaders, business organizations, and voters across the country are turning their attention toward what is expected to become one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races heading into November.With the second largest state GDP, Texas remains one of the country’s most important economic engines and home to millions of small businesses navigating continued challenges tied to inflation, workforce shortages, energy costs, healthcare expenses, and economic uncertainty. As the general election campaign begins, the concerns of Texas entrepreneurs, job creators, and working families are expected to remain central issues in the months ahead.In response, Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , issued the following statement:“We congratulate Attorney General Ken Paxton on tonight’s victory and look forward to engaging with both Attorney General Paxton and Representative James Talarico in the weeks ahead on the issues impacting Texas small businesses, working families and the broader state economy. Texas entrepreneurs are looking for leadership focused on economic opportunity, affordability, workforce development, access to capital, energy stability, and long-term business growth.”Palomarez continued:“The small business community represents a critical economic force across Texas and the nation. Regardless of party affiliation, it is essential that candidates seeking to represent Texas understand the real-world pressures facing employers, workers, and local communities. The USHBC remains committed to ensuring that the voices of small businesses remain part of the national policy conversation throughout this election cycle.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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