Keystone Business Advisors Announces Acquisition of Oilfield Electric Company by Onni-Rye Holdings

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Business Advisors is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Oilfield Electric Company by Onni-Rye Holdings, a strategic partnership between Onni Group and Rye Electric.

Founded in 1940, Oilfield Electric Company has established a long-standing reputation for delivering industrial and commercial electrical services throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. The company serves clients across healthcare, water treatment, agriculture, commercial and industrial facilities, education, and government.

“This is an exciting milestone for our team,” said Alan Fletcher, Owner of Oilfield Electric Company. “Partnering with a buyer that values our people and expertise creates meaningful opportunities for growth and supports our continued commitment to serving our clients at the highest level.”

“Our priority was identifying a partner that could support the company’s next phase of growth while preserving its legacy of excellence,” said Greg Martin of Keystone Business Advisors. “We are pleased to see Oilfield Electric transition into this next chapter with strong support and a clear path forward.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Alan Fletcher will remain involved in a consulting capacity to support the transition, and a seasoned Onni-Rye executive has been appointed General Manager to lead the company under new ownership.

About Keystone Business Advisors

Keystone Business Advisors is a full-service sell-side M&A advisory firm specializing in representing founder-owned businesses with enterprise values ranging from approximately $5 million to $100 million. The firm advises entrepreneurs on valuation, strategic positioning, negotiation, and successful exit transactions across a broad range of industries. www.keystonebusinessadvisors.com

About Onni Group

Onni Group is a North American real estate development company with more than 50 years of experience building and managing communities where people live, work, and play. Its portfolio includes residential, commercial, retail, and industrial properties across major markets in Canada and the United States.

About Rye Electric

Rye Electric is a California-based electrical construction and engineering firm specializing in commercial electrical design, construction, preconstruction, BIM, low-voltage systems, and modular/prefabricated solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Laguna Niguel, the company serves clients in technology, healthcare, education, infrastructure, retail, and hospitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.