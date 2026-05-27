ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out a lawsuit brought by Boulder County and the City of Boulder, Colorado, against major oil and gas producers. The amicus or “friend of the court” brief, filed in Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, argues that allowing a single Colorado locality to hold the entire energy industry liable for “global climate change” under state law would unconstitutionally allow one jurisdiction to dictate national energy policy – dealing a devastating blow to states that depend on traditional energy production.

“One city does not have the right to dictate energy policy for the entire country and attempting to do so is blatantly illegal,” said Carr. “The Left’s obsession with climate warfare will only lead to higher costs and lost jobs. That’s why we’re pushing back and fighting for safe, reliable and affordable energy for all Americans.”

This brief is the latest in a series of steps Carr has taken to protect Georgia’s energy interests and lower costs for consumers. In addition to filing lawsuits against Vermont and New York over their superfund laws, Carr has joined coalitions to stop regulatory overreach by federal agencies and other states.

Joining Carr in filing this brief, which was led by West Virginia and Alabama, are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Find a copy of the amicus brief here (PDF, 312.76 KB) .