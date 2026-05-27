Leving Matrimonial Law Firm Seminar: Appraising Real Estate in High Net Worth Divorce

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on May 27th at 6:30 p.m. CDT at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.This legal seminar will focus on the critical role of real estate appraisers in highly contested divorce cases. The presentation will provide attorneys with practical guidance on how property valuation can affect equitable distribution, settlement strategy, litigation outcomes, and other key issues in high net worth divorce cases.The CLE speaker will explore how appraisers evaluate marital real estate, assess market conditions, analyze comparable sales, and prepare valuation reports that may be used in negotiations or in litigation in court. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the appraisal process and the impact a well-supported valuation can have in contested divorce proceedings.“Real estate valuation can often be a significant issue in divorce litigation. This seminar will provide attendees with a deep understanding of the appraisal process during highly contested and highly emotional cases in high net worth divorce litigation,” said attorney Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm who will facilitate the seminar.The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing jwhiteside@levinglaw.comThe Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, provides legal education to matrimonial and family law attorneys and other professionals. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm’s practice area, protecting clients, their property, and children with court victories.Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States in recognition of his 7,500 hours of service to this great nation. Leving co-authored the foundational Illinois joint custody law and has dedicated his career to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.com.

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