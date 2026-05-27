EXTRACTODAO LABS RELEASES TON618 v1.1 — OPEN-SOURCE COSMOLOGY ENGINE CONSISTENT WITH LATER HUBBLE TENSION OBSERVATIONS

TON618 v1.1 introduces an open-source cosmology framework for computational analysis of the Hubble tension and large-scale universe evolution.

Advancing open cosmology research through transparent simulations, reproducible computation, and large-scale universe modeling.” — Joel Almeida, CEO

CURITIBA, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXTRACTODAO LABS RELEASES TON618 v1.1 — FREE OPEN-SOURCE COSMOLOGY ENGINE THAT PREDICTED H₀ = 73.52 km/s/Mpc SIX MONTHS BEFORE MAJOR OBSERVATIONAL CONFIRMATION

ExtractoDAO Labs — Scientific Innovation Division

THE HUBBLE TENSION HAS A THEORETICAL RESOLUTION

A parameter-free cosmological framework predicts H₀ = 73.52 km/s/Mpc — independently consistent with a major 2026 observational study

Andorra / Brazil, May 2026

THE PROBLEM

For decades, local measurements of the Universe and early-Universe measurements have produced incompatible values for the Hubble constant H₀ — the rate of cosmic expansion. This discrepancy, known as the Hubble tension, has resisted every attempted explanation within the standard ΛCDM model.

THE THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK — Dead Universe Theory (DUT)

ExtractoDAO Labs announces the publication of the verified numerical implementation of the Dead Universe Theory (DUT), available with full DOI registration at:

https://zenodo.org/records/20404030

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202511.2044

https://github.com/ExtractoDAO/TON618_v1.1_ExtractoDAO_Labs_Scientific_Software_Framework_Unified_Bayesian_Cosmology_Engine_LCDM_vs

The work is currently under peer review at an international physics journal.

DUT proposes that the observable cosmos is a thermodynamically dissipative system governed by entropic gradients, described through the entropic deformation tensor Ξμν = ∇μ∇νS − ¼gμν□S. The theory makes two direct parameter-free predictions — the local Hubble constant H₀ and the structure growth rate fσ₈ — without any fitted parameters.

The growth index γ emerges from the thermodynamic closure condition γ² + γ − 1 = 0, yielding γ = (√5−1)/2 ≡ φ⁻¹ ≈ 0.618 — not a fitted parameter, but a first-principles output of the theory.

VERIFIED RESULTS — TON618 v1.1

The verified execution of the TON618 v1.1 open-source pipeline produces H₀(local) = 73.52 km/s/Mpc, H₀(CMB screened) = 67.39 km/s/Mpc, fσ₈(z=0) = 0.4224, and χ²_red ≈ 0.69 in the growth sector. DUT outperforms ΛCDM by Δχ² = −69.85 across the two sectors where the theory makes direct parameter-free predictions — with zero free parameters.

INDEPENDENT OBSERVATIONAL CONSISTENCY

In April 2026, the H0DN Collaboration — 37 authors using a community-built distance network of 57 million galaxies — independently reported H₀ = 73.50 ± 0.81 km/s/Mpc, in significant disagreement with ΛCDM+Planck at 5–7σ.

This result is remarkably consistent with the value published by DUT in November 2025 (TON618 v1.0), which predicted H₀(local) = 73.52 km/s/Mpc from purely theoretical grounds — six months before the H0DN measurement was released. The H0DN Collaboration reached their result through a completely independent observational methodology, with no knowledge of the DUT framework.

REPRODUCIBILITY

All results are generated by the fully open-source TON618 v1.1 pipeline available at github.com/ExtractoDAO. Any researcher can reproduce every result with a single command: python ton618.py dut

ABOUT EXTRACTODAO LABS

ExtractoDAO Labs is an independent scientific research initiative dedicated to theoretical cosmology. All code, data, and pipelines are publicly available at github.com/ExtractoDAO.

Contact: j.almeida@extractodao.com

Full paper: https://zenodo.org/records/20404030

This press release may be freely reproduced with attribution to ExtractoDAO Labs and Joel Almeida.

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