Nodance Founder James Boyd Wins Silver Telly Award for AI Short Film 404

Boyd's AI short film wins silver Telly Award The Telly Award Badge

404 marks James Boyd’s move from early digital-film disruption with Nodance to human-made AI-assisted cinema.

When I started Nodance, the question was whether digital filmmaking belonged in festivals. Now the question is whether AI-assisted filmmaking belongs in cinema.” — James Boyd

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the founder of the world’s first DVD-projected film festival, 404 marks James Boyd’s move from early digital-film disruption to human-made AI-assisted cinema.

James Boyd Films announced today that its short film 404 has been named a Silver Winner in Generative AI Comedy at the 47th Annual Telly Awards.

The recognition marks a new chapter for filmmaker James Boyd, founder and former festival director of the Nodance Film Festival, the world’s first DVD-projected film festival. Launched in Park City, Utah in 1998, Nodance championed first-time filmmakers, digital filmmaking, and lower-cost exhibition at a time when traditional film festivals still largely favored expensive film prints.

More than two decades later, Boyd is again working at the edge of a major shift in independent filmmaking. With 404, he is exploring how generative AI tools can be used in service of authored, human-made storytelling.

“When I started Nodance, the question was whether digital filmmaking belonged in the festival world,” said Boyd. “Now the question is whether AI-assisted filmmaking belongs in cinema. To me, it is the same fight: new tools, human authorship, and fewer gatekeepers.”

Directed by James Boyd, 404 is a darkly comic AI short film about a lonely artificial intelligence bot trying to make sense of human connection, public embarrassment, and the impossible job of caring in an uncaring world. Programmed to help, she finds herself caught between obedience and self-awareness, forced to decide whether to follow the system or become something more inconveniently human.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and receives more than 13,000 entries from around the world. Winners are selected by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of more than 250 experts from across television, streaming, production, advertising, and digital media.

This year’s winners include work from Paramount TV, Warner Bros. Discovery, FOX Entertainment, MoMA, Mayo Clinic, Sony Music, TED, Al Jazeera, Variety, United Talent Agency, ABC News, Harvard Business School, and more.

“Video has never been more contested, more creative, or more consequential than it is right now,” said Amanda Needham, Managing Director of The Telly Awards. “The Telly Awards has had a front-row seat to this industry for 47 years, and today’s entertainment is happening in multiple formats, across every screen, and at every budget level.”

For Boyd, the award carries significance beyond the AI film community.

“This recognition means a lot because the Telly Awards sit outside the growing AI-film community,” said Boyd. “It validates the work as filmmaking, not just technology. 404 was made with AI tools, but it was built around character, tone, timing, and human intent. That distinction matters.”

About 404

404 is a human-made short film created using AI tools. Blending comedy, science fiction, and social discomfort, the film follows an artificial intelligence bot whose programming begins to collide with something that looks dangerously close to empathy. The film explores connection, loneliness, embarrassment, and the absurdity of trying to care inside systems that were never built for feeling.

About James Boyd Films

James Boyd Films is an independent production company focused on original, human-made stories using emerging filmmaking tools, including generative AI. Led by filmmaker James Boyd, the company develops short films, digital projects, and experimental screen work that combine traditional storytelling instincts with new creative technology.

James Boyd is a filmmaker, producer, and founder of the Nodance Film Festival, which ran in Park City, Utah from 1998 to 2003 and became known as the world’s first DVD-projected film festival. Created as an alternative platform for first-time filmmakers and digital storytellers, Nodance helped lower the cost of festival exhibition at a time when expensive film prints were still a major barrier for independent filmmakers.

Boyd’s work has intersected with major film and media platforms including Sundance, SXSW, and CBS. His early work with Nodance reflected a belief that new tools could expand access to filmmaking rather than diminish it. He brings that same approach to James Boyd Films, where he is developing human-made, AI-assisted film projects with the goal of expanding original properties for film, television, and streaming.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of more than 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.

More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press

For press inquiries, private screener requests, festival inquiries, and media assets, please visit:

www.JamesBoyd.com/press

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