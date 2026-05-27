International Touring Artist Clarissa Opens Up About Touring, Homeschooling & Building her Independent Career

Clarissa during her 2026 Hampton Roads tour featuring performances at The Cavalier Resort, Lucé Secondo and other regional venues.

A candid look into the life of an independent artist balancing motherhood, wellness, touring and entrepreneurship across the Midwest, East Coast and beyond.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From live performances in Chicago speakeasies and East Coast venues to homeschooling between tour dates while balancing health, fitness and entrepreneurship, British-born singer-songwriter Clarissa is speaking candidly about the realities behind building an independent music career through major life transitions.Known as “The Sassy British Soul Singer,” Clarissa has built a growing presence across Chicago, Milwaukee, Hampton Roads and emerging markets like Miami through soulful live performances, immersive entertainment experiences and an authentic connection with audiences on and off stage.But behind the performances is a story rooted in resilience, reinvention and purpose.“People often see the stage lights and the glamour,” says Clarissa. “What they don’t always see is the balancing act behind it all — touring, homeschooling, wellness, parenting, content creation, budgeting, rebuilding your life and still finding the strength to keep going.”As a mother of two who homeschools while maintaining an active touring schedule, Clarissa says one of her greatest motivations is showing her children that women — and mothers especially — can pursue freedom, purpose and ambitious dreams without giving up who they are.“I want my children to grow up knowing that mums can follow their passions and become entrepreneurs on their own merit . That we can create, evolve, travel, build businesses, heal, strive and still show up with love. Keeping the dream alive isn’t just for me anymore — it’s also about what I’m teaching them is possible.”Alongside her music career, Clarissa openly speaks about the importance of wellness, mental strength and self-development while navigating life on the road. Fitness, creativity and intentional living have become major parts of her journey as she continues expanding her brand internationally.Having previously performed and worked across the UK, Bahrain/UAE and the United States, Clarissa continues growing a loyal following through a combination of live music, storytelling, authenticity and entrepreneurial drive.Her performances blend soul, R&B, blues, funk and jazz influences with elevated audience engagement and modern flair — but she says this next chapter is equally about showing the person behind the performances.“This isn’t just about music anymore. It’s about creating a life that feels aligned, meaningful and honest — while hopefully inspiring other people who are trying to hold everything together and still chase something bigger.”Hampton Roads Tour HighlightsUpcoming Hampton Roads appearances include performances and experiences at some of the region’s most unique and culture-driven venues, including:Lucé SecondoPrivéThe Cavalier Resort featuring performances inside both The Hunt Room and The Raleigh RoomThe Hampton Roads run blends live soul music, immersive dining experiences, upscale nightlife and intimate storytelling moments while continuing Clarissa’s mission of bringing authentic, feel-good entertainment to audiences across multiple cities.The Team Behind The TourClarissa also emphasizes the importance of collaboration and community support behind independent touring.One of the featured businesses supporting the Hampton Roads tour is Coaching With Shannon Ford , founded by Shannon Ford, who assists with hosting and logistical coordination for portions of the tour. In addition to supporting live entertainment logistics, Shannon Ford operates a business coaching and consulting company while also offering social media management services for businesses nationwide.The tour also receives support from military veteran and award-winning coffee roaster Michael Vecchione of Mortem Labs Coffee .Known for helping with show logistics, sound equipment support and what Clarissa jokingly refers to as “critical tour caffeination,” Michael’s passion for coffee and community has become part of the behind-the-scenes energy helping keep the tour moving and grooving ( he's also retired DJ 401k )Clarissa says the support system around independent entertainment often deserves just as much recognition as the performances themselves.“Independent touring really takes a village. There are so many moving parts behind the scenes and I’m incredibly grateful for the people and businesses helping make everything flow while we continue building something meaningful.”Clarissa is currently expanding touring appearances throughout Chicago, Milwaukee, Hampton Roads and beyond while continuing development of new music, media projects and wellness-focused creative initiatives.For interviews, media inquiries, collaborations or bookings:Showmanagement@thisisclarissa.comOfficial Website: www.ThisisClarissa.com Instagram / TikTok: @THISISCLARISSAUK

Cry - ThisisClarissaUK (Official Music Video)

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