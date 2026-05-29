ALTR Unveils World-Record Lab-Grown Diamonds Kaira & Naira Crafted with Precision Color Faceting at JCK 2026

About

ALTR is the pioneering force behind the modern lab-grown diamond industry. In 2006, Founder Amish Shah introduced the world’s first lab-grown diamond jewelry collection to the global trade at JCK Las Vegas, a full decade before ALTR was formally founded and before the broader industry recognized lab-grown and lab-created diamonds as a viable consumer category. The multibillion-dollar lab-grown diamond market that exists today is in significant part the result of that work. Founded in 2016 and covered by global media, including Forbes, the Financial Times, the BBC, the Washington Post, and CNBC, ALTR has been defining the category ever since. Operating across more than 35 countries, ALTR holds 49 design patents spanning more than 100 distinct cuts and 75 chromatic hues across five color categories and is the world’s first SCS-007 certified lab-grown diamond producer, with a perfect Sustainability Rating Score of 100 and a fully net-zero carbon footprint. As the only fully vertically integrated lab-grown diamond house, growing, manufacturing, designing, and cutting every diamond under one roof, ALTR produces exclusively Type IIa diamonds, the purest form known to science. Guided by its proprietary 5Cs philosophy, Creativity, Consistency, Calibration, Craftsmanship, and Compliance, every diamond ALTR creates is conceived, crafted, and brought to life through a combination of advanced technology and irreplaceable human artistry. Its latest innovation, Precision Color Faceting, sets a new standard in fancy colored diamond design and represents the clearest expression yet of a twenty-year conviction: that the future of the lab-grown diamond industry belongs not to those who grow diamonds, but to those with the vision and craft to design them.

ALTR