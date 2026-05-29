ALTR Unveils World-Record Lab-Grown Diamonds Kaira & Naira Crafted with Precision Color Faceting at JCK 2026
Kaira, 27.19-carat Type IIa Fancy Intense Pink Oval Lab Grown Diamond Crafted with Precision Color Faceting, the world’s largest of its kind. Photograph by Ori Livney
Kaira (27.19 ct Fancy Intense Pink Oval ) and Naira (20.08 ct Fancy Vivid Green Oval) Lab Created Diamonds - The Art of Sculpting Color
Named Kaira, the 27.19-carat Type IIa Fancy Intense Pink Oval is the world’s largest lab-grown diamond of its kind. Measuring 24.4 mm by 16.5 mm, comparable in size to a U.S. quarter, Kaira signals a new chapter in lab-grown diamond craftsmanship where color is not simply grown but sculpted through the art of Precision Color Faceting.
Crafted for over five months, Kaira carries nearly 100 facets, and not one of them was placed by convention - each calibrated to govern how light and color travel through the diamond. The outcome is unusual chromatic depth, color that appears to move as the light shifts through the diamond, resulting in one of the most evenly distributed pinks ever achieved at this size in a lab-grown fancy colored diamond. ALTR calls this Color Choreography. It is the visible result of a method the company calls Precision Color Faceting.
WHY A COLORED DIAMOND IS NOT CUT LIKE A WHITE ONE
Lab-grown and lab-created colored diamonds have been primarily cut by the rules written for white diamonds. Those rules reward two things: textbook gemological proportions and the retention of carat weight. They say nothing about color, because in a white diamond, there is no color to manage.
Precision Color Faceting begins with a different question. Not “How much weight can we preserve?” but “Where should the color live, and how should it move?” Before a single facet is cut, the technology maps the precise path that light will take through the diamond. That map shows ALTR’s artisans where color will gather, where it will appear lighter, and where each facet should be placed to create balance and intensity. The process intentionally departs from traditional gemological norms when necessary because the objective is not perfection on paper, but a diamond that is visibly richer and more beautiful in the hand.
The technology can map the light. It cannot decide what the light becomes. How color should move, gather, soften, intensify, and reveal itself is judged by a master artisan, and that understanding is not quick to acquire. Only a small number of craftsmen in the world can execute colored diamond faceting at this level, the point where mathematics, optics, intuition, and craftsmanship meet.
Precision Color Faceting reflects the vision of Ritesh Shah, ALTR’s Co-Founder and Chief Diamond Designer, and reflects the company's 5Cs philosophy: Creativity, Consistency, Calibration, Craftsmanship, and Compliance.
“We are not discovering color. We are designing it. Technology can map how light behaves within a diamond, but only craftsmanship can decide what that light becomes. Precision Color Faceting reflects our belief that the future of diamonds lies in the combination of innovation, artistry, and human expertise," said Ritesh Shah, Co-Founder & Chief Diamond Designer, ALTR
Naira: A Second World Record on the Same Stage
Alongside Kaira, ALTR also unveils Naira, a 20.08-carat Type IIa Fancy Vivid Green Oval , the world’s largest of its kind among lab-grown and lab-created diamonds. Green is among the rarest color categories in both natural and lab-created colored diamonds, and Fancy Vivid saturation in this shape at this carat weight has never before been achieved in a lab-grown diamond.
Together, Kaira and Naira set simultaneous world records across two of the rarest color categories in lab-grown fancy colored diamonds.
Both diamonds carry a personal dedication from ALTR Founder and CEO Amish Shah. Kaira and Naira are named for two children of one family, each as distinct in character as the color it carries. Kaira, rooted in Sanskrit signifying purity and uniqueness, mirrors the pink: rare, warm, entirely its own. Naira, meaning brightness and brilliance across several languages, reflects the vivid life of the green. The two names share a suffix and an origin, as the two diamonds share a technique and a stage. ALTR believes that the diamonds we create today are the legacy we leave for tomorrow, and the most extraordinary things in the world, a child or a diamond, are defined not by what they share with others, but by the singular light they carry.
“Forever was never meant to be just white. Color is the new power. In 2006, on this very stage, I introduced the world’s first lab-grown diamond jewelry collection to the trade. At a time when convincing the industry that lab-grown diamonds deserved a place in the consumer conversation took a decade of persistence, the decade that followed was spent educating consumers about their choice. The lab-grown diamond industry that exists today is the result of that work. ALTR has stood behind lab-grown diamonds and jewelry for all of those years, and JCK remains the ideal global stage to mark a milestone like this,” said Amish Shah, Founder & CEO, ALTR & J'EVAR
THE NEXT CHAPTER WILL BE WRITTEN AT THE CUTTING WHEEL
With more than 100 distinct cuts, five color categories spanning 75 chromatic hues, and 49 design patents, ALTR has established itself as the pioneering benchmark in lab-grown diamond design, cut, and color innovation. Precision Color Faceting is the clearest expression of what the company believes: that the next chapter of the lab-grown diamond industry will be written not in the growth chamber, but at the cutting wheel.
Kaira and Naira are on view at The Plumb Club, Booth PC-840, at JCK Las Vegas 2026. To schedule a dedicated in-person viewing, Click Here. New York-based press and media are invited to contact the ALTR PR team to arrange a private preview appointment.
Prarthana Kapadia
ALTR
pr@altr.nyc
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The Making of a Created Diamond | ALTR Created Diamonds
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